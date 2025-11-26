Cardinals OL Activated From Injured Reserve

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have designated offensive tackle Christian Jones to return from injured reserve.

Jones has three weeks to practice before the Cardinals have to either place him on the active roster or put him back on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

He can be elevated at any time.

The Cardinals also signed running back Montrell Johnson Jr. to the practice squad.

More on Christian Jones

Jones was the team's fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and played in just two games his rookie season with one start, which came in the regular season finale.

Jones began the 2025 season on IR with a knee injury.

Coming out of Texas, Jones was expected to give the Cardinals depth at tackle - and that will be needed as Arizona placed starter Jonah Williams on injured reserve with Kelvin Beachum currently suffering from injuries as well.

The Cardinals have leaned on undrafted rookie free agent Josh Fryar to help fill the void at tackle in recent weeks.

Cardinals Hope to Turn Season Around

After starting 3-8, the Cardinals are close to being eliminated from the postseason.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon says no changes will be made - yet.

“When we look at those games that you're talking about, we evaluate everything that we're doing and then we implement certain things to try to fix problems that keep showing up over and over. That's what anybody would do, but I believe in our process and our people," he said.

"(For) the sake of change, to think that you're going to get a different result, I don't believe in that (with) where we're at right now. I think these games that are coming down to one score games, you can look at a couple plays here or there, but I showed the defense the first drive of the game.

"They're backed up and five plays later it's 7-0, and really not for anything schematically that they did. Those are the things that I point out that it's like, hey, let's fix these day one install plays on a sail route, on a stretch play, on a four-way post wheel three out man to man zone beater that we're in man to man. Let's do those a little bit better.

"Then in critical moments, (it comes down to) do we have the right thought process, and can we execute? I think we have the right thought process, and I've seen us execute. We just have to do it a little higher level.”

The Cardinals face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News