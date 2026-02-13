Cardinals Captain Has 2-Word Response to Latest Coaching Move

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly keeping defensive coordinator Nick Rallis after searching for plenty of other outside options this cycle, now confirmed through various reports.

The move itself is surprising given how large of a step back the Cardinals defense took in 2025. Though injuries undoubtedly struck Arizona, Rallis (who called plays for the Cardinals) and prior head coach Jonathan Gannon were blamed for how things unfolded in the desert in a year where playoffs were expected.

Mack Wilson, starting Cardinals linebacker and team captain, is a fan of the Rallis move — taking to X and posting the two-word message "unfinished business" on Friday with a picture of him and Rallis:

Rallis is respected within the Cardinals locker room, and outside of Wink Martindale, he was the only top candidate with prior play-calling experience.

For a first-year head coach such as Mike LaFleur, that was a big prerequisite.

Yet this decision carries significant importance, as LaFleur will primarily be focused on offensive play-calling. Rallis will have full control over the defense, and this time around won't have Gannon looking over his shoulders.

That could be good or bad depending on who you ask, though after Arizona's dismal 2025 season, it is surprising Rallis is back in the desert — especially after the Cardinals made it a point to interview several candidates for the position.

Arizona's defense allowed a whopping 357.7 yards per game last season, which ranked sixth-worst in the NFL. The Cardinals' 28.7 points per game defensively was fourth-worst and their 19 total takeaways ranked in the bottom half of the league.

It was a surprising step back after Rallis did a tremendous job with a much lesser-talented unit in 2024. The Cardinals invested nearly all free agent and draft capital into their defense last offseason, which played a major role in the team's postseason hopes.

However, over the course of the season, Arizona was simply outmatched and out-coached on a weekly basis. The Cardinals began the year 2-0 and lost all but one game for the remainder of the season. Arizona went from keeping things close with tough divisional opponents to getting routinely blown out, as the team allowed 37 or more points in their final four-of-five games.

Injuries or not, some of the blame falls on Rallis.

The Cardinals likely felt cornered into defensive coordinator market with little time remaining to make a decision in the offseason.

Rallis, like it or not, will be returning in 2026.

