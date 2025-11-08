Cardinals Catch Break as Seahawks Rule Key DL Out
The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks' Week 10 injury report has unfortunately added another body.
Seahawks DL Jarran Reed has now been downgraded to out for Sunday.
Reed appeared on the weekly injury report with a wrist injury but was a full participant each day and was initially removed on Friday.
He previously played in all eight games for the Seahawks with 17 tackles, four pressures and 1.5 sacks to his name.
Seahawks Hurting Ahead of Week 10
However, a quick turn events now sees Reed join Jake Bobo (calf), Josh Jobe (concussion), Dareke Young (quad) and Christian Haynes (pec) as players out for Seattle.
Tory Horton (groin) and Ernest Jones (knee) are doubtful for the Seahawks while A.J. Barner (calf) and Cooper Kupp (hamstring/heel) are questionable.
Arizona Struggling With Health, Too
The Seahawks aren't the only side of the matchup battling the injury bug, as Arizona has already ruled out Will Johnson (back/hip), Max Melton (concussion), BJ Ojulari (knee), and Mack Wilson (ribs).
Kitan Crawford (hamstring), Will Hernandez (knee), and Xavier Weaver (ankle) are all questionable.
Quarterback Kyler Murray was also placed on injured reserve this week.
Arizona, especially if Hernandez can't go, catch a bit of a break with Reed's absence - though the Seahawks are still playing some of the best football in the NFC.
Cardinals Know Major Test Ahead at Seattle
“Good football team. Coached really well. I have a lot of respect for (Seahawks Head) Coach (Mike) Macdonald (and) a lot of their players -- I have a ton of respect for those guys. It's going to be a 60-minute game," Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett said this week.
Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy will still look to wreck havoc in the trenches, as the Cardinals have yet to beat Seattle under Jonathan Gannon's tenure.
"It's loud and chaotic. I think it's a great venue, I really do. Right on the water right there. I think it's pretty cool. But, yeah, it's one of the better road venues in my opinion," Gannon said.
It's an important game for the Cardinals, who managed a massive upset win in Dallas on Monday Night Football to keep their season alive.
Now, those implications are carried over to a 6-2 Seahawks team tied for the NFC West crown heading into Week 10.
Reed's absence is heavy, though Seattle is still favored to win over Arizona on Sunday.
Kickoff is at 2:05 PM MST.