Cardinals CB Max Melton Claps Back at Critics

It's been a tough season for Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton.

Melton, the team's second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, flashed some promise towards the end of his rookie season before being called upon to start full time in 2025, partly thanks to injuries to Starling Thomas and Sean Murphy-Bunting in preseason.

Melton's been dealing with a heel injury that's kept him out of action for the last three games, though his play prior to departing the lineup was shaky, and outsiders took notice.

Max Melton Claps Back on Social Media

Melton replied to a tweet saying GM Monti Ossenfort shouldn't have traded down to bypass other corners and offered this:

"Goodmorning! I haven’t let up a single CAREER TD. (Just about 1,000 snaps). Please don’t let this current situation fool you…"

Goodmorning!



I haven’t let up a single CAREER TD. (Just about 1,000 snaps)



Please don’t let this current situation fool you… https://t.co/mBBy8InXvY — MAX MELTON (@melton_max) December 16, 2025

That's certainly some interesting word choice, as Melton was effectively benched a few weeks back -- he's played over 40% of defensive snaps just once in his last three games.

“I think just consistency," said Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon when asked what Melton needed to work on to earn more snaps.

Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis also offered:

"Just continue to improve on his technique and consistency. It's everybody - as a defense we need to improve on our consistency. But Max can go out there and play winning football, absolutely. It's just a matter of doing it all the time."

Day 3 rookie Denzel Burke has now surpassed Melton in snaps played this season, as the Cardinals seem to be impressed by the Ohio State product's ability.

By Pro Football Focus' metrics, Melton is one of the NFL's worst cornerbacks. His 45.1 grade ranks 110th out of 112 league corners.

This season, per PFF, Melton's allowed a completion rate of 65% when targeted with four penalties called on him.

The Cardinals themselves have been on a steep decline this season, having lost their last six games.

“Too many points on the board. I think just execution throughout 60 minutes collectively because it's kind of hit or miss," Gannon continued.

"When we're on, we're on and when we're off, we're off. One guy can't be off. I do think too, I was not pleased with the defense yesterday (with) how we played through 60 minutes. I'm not defending the point thing, but complementary football goes into that too when you're giving up that many points, so I think just as a team we have to do better.”

The Cardinals face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News