Cardinals Coach Interviewing for Seahawks OC Job

The Arizona Cardinals have seen some massive turnover on their staff with the hire of head coach Mike LaFleur, and more changes could potentially be coming.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Seattle Seahawks are interviewing Cardinals passing game coordinator Connor Senger for their offensive coordinator opening:

"The Seahawks will interview Cardinals pass game specialist Conner Senger for their offensive coordinator position, source said. At 30, Senger interviewed for the Bears' OC position recently, as well as other QB coach jobs. Arizona plans to retain Senger, if possible."

The #Seahawks will interview #AZCardinals pass game specialist Conner Senger for their offensive coordinator position, source said.



At 30, Senger interviewed for the #Bears OC position recently, as well as other QB coach jobs. Arizona plans to retain Senger, if possible. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 13, 2026

The Seahawks just lost offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to the Las Vegas Raiders as their next head coach. Arizona also interviewed Kubiak before settling on LaFleur.

Senger, like Rapoport alluded to, was a coveted piece this offseason for NFL coaching staffs. He's a rising name in the league and could find a play-calling position soon.

Senger, under prior offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, oversaw a Cardinals offense that led the NFL in passing attempts per game in 2025. After Kyler Murray went down due to injury, the Cardinals shifted their approach with Jacoby Brissett under center in the desert.

Arizona's overall passing attack hasn't quite been up to par in recent years, though many believe Petzing's overall lack of experience in scheming passing plays on top of his affinity to establish the run ultimately hindered the Cardinals.

Senger also interviewed for QB coach jobs with the Packers, Eagles and Bills this offseason.

LaFleur will largely have his handprints on Arizona's offense moving forward, especially as the team's play-caller.

"I look forward to it a lot. I missed it," LaFleur said on retaining that aspect of coaching after not doing so under Sean McVay in Los Angeles.

"There's something about calling plays like you're just kind of in it... it's an aspect of football that I missed a lot. So like anything else it'll it'll be challenging, but it'll be worth it."

The Cardinals are reportedly retaining offensive line coach Justin Frye and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis while hiring new tight ends coach Jake Moreland and quarterbacks coach Matt Schaub.

They just might have to search for a new passing game coordinator, however.

Seattle's fresh off a Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots and very well hopes to revamp their offense after Kubiak's departure. Senger knows the NFC West division after his experience in Arizona but is largely inexperienced in terms of play-calling.

