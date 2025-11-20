Cardinals Coordinators Emerge as Surprise Head-Coaching Targets for 2026
The Arizona Cardinals have two potential head coaching candidates moving into the 2026 offseason, according to NFL insiders.
This season hasn't gone anywhere close to hopes and expectations in the desert, though when it comes to potential job openings around the league, both Nick Rallis and Drew Petzing are expected to get looks according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.
In a preview of what the 2026 hiring cycle could look like, Pelissero offered this on Arizona's defensive and offensive coordinator, respectively, as this information was, "based on dozens of recent conversations with NFL executives, coaches and others close to the search process."
Nick Rallis, Drew Petzing Expected to Get HC Interest
"When Jonathan Gannon took the Arizona head coaching job three years ago, he assembled the NFL's youngest staff, with designs on letting bright young coaches he knew well grow into big roles," Pelissero offered.
"And while it's been a trying season for the Cardinals, who sit at 3-7 with five one-score losses, people around the league have taken notice of how the plan is unfolding.
"Last year, the Bears had a head-coaching opening and interviewed Petzing, a one-time Middlebury College defensive back who has risen through the ranks, starting as a football operations intern with the Browns in 2013. Two of Petzing's three seasons as OC have been impacted by injuries to QB Kyler Murray; Arizona has still made strides as this season has gone on.
"Rallis, a former Edina High School and Minnesota linebacker (and younger brother of WWE star Mike Rallis, a.k.a. Riddick Moss), is considered a rising star. Gannon brought him to Philadelphia and then Arizona, where Rallis calls the defensive plays. Like Arizona's offense, the defense, too, is middle of the pack.
"But many within the league believe it's a matter of when, not if, Rallis gets his shot to run the show."
Evaluating Each Candidate's Chances
It always felt much more likely Rallis would get the first opportunity at becoming a head coach, which made Petzing's interview with Chicago a bit surprising last offseason.
To still see Petzing's name involved is interesting given the up-and-down nature of his offense through his tenure in Arizona, though the surge in production with Jacoby Brissett under center has made some rethink his positioning with the Cardinals.
Rallis' unit hasn't quite hit the expected heights of this season, though injuries have undoubtedly played a part in that reasoning. He's still more likely to seriously become a head coach before Petzing given their overall bodies of work.
What makes all the above more interesting is the job security of Jonathan Gannon himself, as some believe he could be on the hot seat with the Cardinals' poor 2025 season.
We could be in for some massive changes across the board after the regular season finishes up.