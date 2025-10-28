Cardinals Could Get Key Defensive Star Back for Cowboys Game
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are opening the 21-day practice window for Garrett Williams today among a handful of roster moves, according to the team:
"The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has designated cornerback Garrett Williams to return from the injured reserve list. Williams can begin practicing and the team can activate him to the 53-man roster at any time during the next 21 days or at the conclusion of the three-week period.
"In addition, the team released running back Michael Carter and cornerback Darren Hall from the active roster and has re-signed both of them to the practice squad. The signings took place today at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, AZ.
"The team has also released wide receiver Bryson Green, running back D’Ernest Johnson and tight end Nick Muse from the practice squad."
The Cardinals are also set to welcome back BJ Ojulari this week - you can read more about that here.
More on Garrett Williams' Return
Williams, one of the best slot cornerbacks in the game, would be a massive boost to a Cardinals' secondary that has been wildly understaffed due to injuries.
He lined up for 92% of defensive snaps before exiting in Week 2 with a knee injury, which also included boundary cornerback roles when Arizona was in their base defense.
"I don't like to name names and stuff like that, but this guy's playing really, really good football right now. Like really good football, and it might fly under the radar a little bit (with) what we ask him to do, how he executes the scheme and what we ask him to do," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said at the end of last season.
"He's won a bunch of one-on-ones. He's taking the ball away. `He covers really well, tackles really well, blitzes. He does it all for us and we load him up mentally now because he can handle it. He has some position flexibility too, which you guys haven't seen that come to fruition, but he a lot of times is the next guy in in different spots, so he has to prepare for that too. He's been going like this since he's buckled up his chin strap and I don't think he's hit his ceiling yet either, by no means.”
Cardinals fans hope the best has yet to come for Williams, who could be ready for the team's Monday Night Football battle against the Dallas Cowboys this week.
The Cardinals will officially practice for the first time on Thursday.