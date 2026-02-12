Cardinals Eying Super Bowl Coach for DC Job

The Arizona Cardinals are potentially looking to add some Super Bowl pedigree to their coaching staff.

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, the Cardinals interviewed Seattle Seahawks defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Karl Scott for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

"The #Cardinals interviewed #Seahawks defensive pass game coordinator Karl Scott for their defensive coordinator job, sources tell @CBSSports. Scott, who has been of interest for a few DC jobs the last two years, helped Seattle rank No. 1 in the NFL in scoring defense," Zenitz wrote on X.

Scott just helped Seattle's defense piece together one of the best performances in Super Bowl history with six sacks and one touchdown against the New England Patriots' No. 2 scoring offense.

Scott has been with Seattle since 2022, previously coaching the Minnesota Vikings' defensive backs a year prior in 2021. He spent over a decade coaching in the college ranks, most notably at Alabama as their defensive backs coach from 2018-20.

The Cardinals have yet to hire a defensive coordinator under new head coach Mike LaFleur, though they did bring on offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett — who will not call plays in Arizona.

Commanders On SI's David Harrison vouched heavily for the organization to hire Scott earlier in the cycle with some glowing endorsements for the potential defensive coordinator:

"Scott’s ability to transition from the previous Cover-3-heavy system he was working in with the Seahawks to Macdonald’s much more disguise-focused defense demonstrates his ability not only to adapt as an individual but also as a teacher," wrote Harrison.

"That ability to teach no doubt helped cornerback Tariq Woolen become a rookie star with a franchise record-tying six interceptions in his first season, along with helping to make fellow defensive back Devon Witherspoon a slot weapon as a cover specialist and a blitzer..."

Arizona's defense has talent at all three levels, which played into the massive playoff hopes entering 2025 before figures such as defensive coordinator Nick Rallis and head coach Jonathan Gannon couldn't maximize the unit.

Scott also carries prior NFC West experience too, which certainly helps as the Cardinals went 0-6 in divisional play last season.

Other candidates for Arizona's defensive coordinator job include Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant, New York Giants interim defensive coordinator Charlie Bullen and long-time NFL defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

With the combine quickly approaching, it feels like the Cardinals should make a decision soon on their defensive play-caller.

