Why Karl Scott is the 'sleeper' DC candidate Dan Quinn should hire

ASHBURN, Va. – The Washington Commanders’ search for a defensive coordinator has some heavy-hitting names involved, like Brian Flores and Jonathan Gannon. However, it’s one of the less widely known candidates, Seattle Seahawks defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach Karl Scott, who has drawn significant interest as we continue to monitor the next potential move the team will make.

When Mike Macdonald took over as the new head coach of the Seattle Seahawks in 2024, there was one coach he kept from the previous regime: Karl Scott. Now, Scott is one of several candidates who have interviewed for the Commanders’ defensive coordinator opening, but the only one without previous NFL play-calling experience.

As we’ve waited to see what comes next and who Washington might hire, I’ve had time to dive deeper into Scott, and the more I learn, the more I like.

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive backs coach Karl Scott against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Adapting from Pete Carroll to Mike Macdonald

Scott’s ability to transition from the previous Cover-3-heavy system he was working in with the Seahawks to Macdonald’s much more disguise-focused defense demonstrates his ability not only to adapt as an individual but also as a teacher.

That ability to teach no doubt helped cornerback Tariq Woolen become a rookie star with a franchise record-tying six interceptions in his first season, along with helping to make fellow defensive back Devon Witherspoon a slot weapon as a cover specialist and a blitzer; something we’d love to see more of out of the next version of the Commanders’ defense.

But that’s really just the latest impressive feat of adapting as a coach and a teacher. Before the Cover-3 system in Seattle became Scott’s coaching home, he was part of Mike Zimmer’s A-Gap Blitz defense with the Minnesota Vikings, yet another approach to defensive strategy that Scott has learned and effectively helped execute while climbing the NFL coaching ladder.

With the Vikings, Scott was the defensive backs coach. When he moved to Seattle, he added defensive pass game coordinator to his duties. Now, after two years with Macdonald, he’s getting interviews to become a full-fledged defensive coordinator. Pretty impressive for a man with just five years at the pro level; at least, officially.

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Patrick Surtain II (2) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A history of developing elite cornerbacks

I say that because before his jump to NFL coaching, Scott worked for three years as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s cornerbacks coach, where he worked with standouts like Trevon Diggs and Patrick Surtain II, among others. And he did so under head coach Nick Saban, a coach who ran an NFL program at the college level, according to just about any player to come out of Alabama during his legendary run at the school.

Scott has also worked as the secondary coach for Texas Tech before his time with the Crimson Tide.

In fact, Scott’s experience goes beyond that to the Southland Conference in the FCS, where he did call plays as a defensive coordinator, and to Tusculum College, where he coached defensive backs and linebackers from 2008-11, and to Delta State, where he was a graduate assistant in 2007.

Everywhere Scott has landed, he’s found success and more opportunities to advance in his profession. Every new challenge has certainly taught him something new, but more than anything, it’s proven that he’s much more than ‘just’ five years of NFL coaching experience.

And with a deep catalog to pull from, Scott may very well be one of the most experienced first-time NFL defensive coordinators we’ve ever seen, if and when he gets that opportunity.

In fact, he’s got so much experience that the perceived downside of having two rookie coordinators for head coach Dan Quinn may be less of a reality than it appears to be on the surface. And that means that while the names that draw national attention should certainly be taken seriously, so too should the five-year NFL coach with nearly two decades of proven success as a teacher, coach, and defensive mind.

READ MORE: Commanders add one of the best pass rushers in college football in latest mock draft



Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• 3 reasons the Commanders' 5-12 record is actually a sign of progress



• 3 candidates for Commanders defensive coordinator job

• Jonathan Gannon's sack numbers are a mirage Dan Quinn must avoid

•﻿ Commanders' Jayden Daniels gets next big weapon in latest mock draft