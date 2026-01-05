Cardinals Fans Hold Nothing Back After Jonathan Gannon Firing

TEMPE -- The Arizona Cardinals have officially fired Jonathan Gannon, opening the door for a chaotic offseason in the desert.

Gannon's tenure in Arizona lasts only three seasons, as the Cardinals are now in search of a new leader after missing the playoffs in every year of the Gannon era.

Many fans were clamoring for Gannon to be fired, and as soon as news broke -- the Red Sea took to social media to make their opinions heard.

NFL World Reacts to Jonathan Gannon Firing

Gannon was reported by many to be on the verge of coming back to the desert, though Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro says many jumped the gun.

"That is why those who were reporting Gannon would stay 6 weeks ago were jumping the gun - it was way too early for that. Had to let it play out," he put on X.

Michael Bidwill firing Jonathan Gannon shows a backbone that NOBODY thought he had.



I’m shocked. — Alex Clancy (@ClancysCorner) January 5, 2026

PHNX's Johnny Venerable offered, "Jonathan Gannon is a good coach and a good man. He helped the Arizona Cardinals take major strides off the field. Just didn't win enough games. It's a brutal business."

Kyle Odegard says the Cardinals should have fired both of Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort.

It’s risky to keep Monti. He has no long-term QB plan and might make a desperate move this offseason that sets the organization back.



I would have fired them both. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) January 5, 2026

The reporting on Gannon's job security was inconsistent through his final weeks, and that's something Howard Balzer highlighted:

"The one thing clear after the firing of Jonathan Gannon is the amount of wasted breath and discussion there is reacting to 'insider' reporting that obviously has little connection to reality because no one truly knows."

Cardinals Fans Jumping for Joy

The reaction from the fan base has been injected with much more emotion and enthusiasm now that Gannon is gone.

if jonathan gannon has a million haters them i am one of them if jonathan gannon has ten haters them i am one of them if jonathan gannon has only one hater then that is me if jonathan gannon has no haters then that means i am no longer on earth — ruby (@rubythevalley) January 5, 2026

Arizona Sports Hype offered, "Gannon fired. Really wish it had worked out differently I thought he did and said a lot of the right things but his refusal to change anything definitely sealed it. Definitely an attractive destination for a new HC with Trey McBride, Michael Wilson, MHJ, etc."

Thank you Jonathan Gannon for showing me what true incompetence looks like from a coach, I thought I saw it in 2018 from Wilks but my god have you raised the standards. I hope in my lifetime we never have a coach that can stoop to your levels again. — Jaylen (@cantgardjay) January 5, 2026

"I’ve never skipped Cardinals games before Gannon took over. Sure it had moments and even games, but there’s never been a more joyless or less exciting time for me as an Arizona Cardinals fan than the Gannon era," Tony wrote on X.

Nico added, "Unlike Raheem Morris, I don’t get immediately excited by the idea of a team scooping up Jonathan Gannon to be their DC next season. That’s how you know he had to go."