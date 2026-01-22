Ravens Slam Another Door Shut in Cardinals’ Head Coach Search

The Arizona Cardinals are down yet another candidate in their search for a head coach.

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly hiring Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter as their next leader.

We have agreed to terms with Jesse Minter to be our head coach! pic.twitter.com/5VEBGk8iB1 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 22, 2026

Minter was a requested interview by Arizona and all nine initial openings across the NFL, making him one of the more in-demand coaching candidates despite his inexperience. He reportedly inked a five-year contract to replace John Harbaugh in Baltimore.

The Cardinals are now one of five openings in the NFL, joined alongside by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Minter's job with the Chargers' defense this season was notable, ranking top ten in the NFL for points and yards allowed per game.

He even landed on our list of the best five Cardinals coaching candidates earlier today:

"It's always a gamble to bet on someone with no prior head coaching experience at any level, like Minter has. What's more important to note is that he's young and innovative, which is what should make him an attractive candidate for the Cardinals. There aren't many defensive coaching candidates I can try to sell fans on after Gannon, but Minter is my best chance," wrote Richie Bradshaw.

Where Cardinals Go From Here

Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter watches from the sidelines against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Minter, while a great prospect, didn't seem to be a serious contender for the Cardinals thanks to his demand on the market.

Arizona unsuccessfully requested second interviews with Jeff Hafley and Robert Saleh before they took jobs elsewhere.

The only known candidate to have a second interview with Arizona at this time is Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile.

The Cardinals also are reportedly interested in coaches yet to be available thanks to their participation in conference championship weekend, with names such as Denver Broncos DC Vance Joseph, Seattle Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak and Los Angeles Rams coordinators Chris Shula (DC) and Mike LaFleur (OC).

They can interview as soon as next Monday.

The Cardinals were recently ranked as the worst landing spot for current NFL coaching vacancies, so their ability to pull a top candidate (such as Sean McDermott) likely isn't strong.

As such, Arizona may feel obliged to take a swing on an up-and-coming hire with little names left on the market that both have experience and show promise.

