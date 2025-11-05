Arizona Cardinals Finally Getting Some Consistency - At Least in Power Rankings
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals move into their Week 10 test against the Seattle Seahawks with their losing streak snapped, hoping that the best days are ahead after a struggling 3-5 start to the season.
Time is ticking for the Cardinals, who have to practically win-out in order for the playoffs to be a possibility.
As Arizona moves forward, their placement among Week 10 NFL power rankings across the web is fairly consistent:
PFF: No. 22
Thomas Valentine: "The Cardinals’ defense had a little more pep in its step in Week 9, and that could be directly correlated to the season debut of first-round pick Walter Nolen. The rookie was a major force in his first career game, earning an 81.7 grade as the Cardinals picked up their first win since Week 2.
"The big storyline is, of course, the obvious quarterback change that could be looming for the Cardinals. Jacoby Brissett has impressed as the interim starter, and the end could be nigh for Kyler Murray in Arizona."
NFL.com: No. 22
Eric Edholm: "Kiss the five-game losing streak goodbye. How about Arizona's defensive performance, led by the awesome Josh Sweat? Sweat made several game-changing plays, Walter Nolen was loud in his NFL debut, and Calais Campbell dunked on Dallas late with two sacks. The Cardinals held the Cowboys without an offensive touchdown for the first 49 game minutes in AT&T Stadium, where the home team had reached 40 points in every game until Monday.
"The fourth-quarter blues looked like they were returning when the Cardinals stopped blocking for Jacoby Brissett , but the offense looked efficient for most of the game coming out of the bye. In Brissett's three starts, the Cardinals have scored 27, 23 and 27 points. With Kyler Murray starting, the Cardinals have averaged 20.6 points per game. It's not enough to create a QB controversy, but it's worth noting. This was an important victory after so many close losses, but how good is this Arizona team?"
ESPN: No. 22
Josh Weinfuss: "It's the most important one because it's the next one -- and no, that's not coachspeak. While the Cardinals got a win Monday to break a five-game losing streak, they need more -- badly. Sunday's outing will be the Cards' next opportunity to get back in the race, but given how good Seattle looked at Washington, they will have their work cut out for them. This Arizona team, which was in first place in the NFC West last November and thought it would be even better this season, is still in a tough spot."
The Athletic: No. 20
Chad Graff/Josh Kendall: "Their five-game losing streak is over, and they’re one of just two teams (the Texans are the other) that have a losing record despite a positive point differential. Jacoby Brissett played well Monday night with Kyler Murray out, and the defense shut down a high-powered Cowboys attack."
Yahoo!: No. 22
Frank Schwab: "It's undeniable now that the Cardinals have played better with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. That makes things very awkward. Can the Cardinals turn back to Kyler Murray, or see if Brissett can lead them back into the playoff race? It will be hard to bench Brissett after a nice win over Dallas."