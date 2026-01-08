Cardinals Gain New Head Coach Option After Dolphins Dismiss McDaniel

ARIZONA — The Miami Dolphins have fired head coach Mike McDaniel, and suddenly, the Arizona Cardinals have another option available.

"After careful evaluation and extensive discussions since the season ended, I have made the decision that our organization is in need of comprehensive change. I informed Mike McDaniel this morning that he has been relieved of his duties as head coach," said Dolphins Chairman and Owner Stephen Ross.

"I love Mike and want to thank him for his hard work, commitment, and the energy he brought to our organization. Mike is an incredibly creative football mind whose passion for the game and his players was evident every day. I wish him and his family the best moving forward."

The Cardinals are in search of their next leader after Arizona fired Jonathan Gannon earlier this week. They're one of eight NFL teams needing a new coach in 2026.

Thus far, Arizona's requested to interview candidates such as Robert Saleh, Vance Joseph, Anthony Weaver, Patrick Brown, Raheem Morris, Klint Kubiak and Matt Nagy.

However, McDaniel might be the most intriguing candidate available.

Would Mike McDaniel Make Sense in Arizona?

Dec 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel reacts during warmups before the game between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

The Cardinals, after swinging and missing with a defensive-minded head coach, could be inclined to target an offensive mind such as McDaniel in order to keep up with the rest of the NFC West that features innovative playcallers in Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay.

McDaniel's offensive concepts are far beyond what the Cardinals previously saw out of Drew Petzing and is a disciple of the famous Shanahan coaching tree.

The big question is if McDaniel is capable of running an organization while balancing the offensive side of the ball, at least to higher levels than what the Cardinals have previously seen.

In Miami, McDaniel made the playoffs in his first two seasons before failing to do so in 2024 and 2025, respectively. He departs the Dolphins with a 35-33 record.

If he doesn't land a head coaching gig, McDaniel will surely be one of the most coveted offensive coordinators on the market this offseason.

It would be a wild scenario, though if Arizona could snag a top defensive mind in Saleh and somehow pair that with McDaniel calling the show offensively, that's about as close to a dream scenario as possible.

That's a stretch at best, though. With that being said, the Cardinals at minimum should bring McDaniel in for an interview.

