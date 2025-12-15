Cardinals Get Positive Injury Update to RB

ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals RB Bam Knight was taken off the field of Week 15's loss to the Houston Texans via cart after suffering an ankle injury, which led to some serious concern surrounding his health moving into the final three weeks of play.

However, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter provided a positive update this morning on Knight:

"Cardinals RB Bam Knight, who was carted off Sunday with an ankle injury, suffered what is being described as 'a bad sprain' but nothing is broken. Knight will undergo an MRI today to confirm the diagnosis. He is unlikely to play this week," said Schefter.

That's great news, as the injury isn't as serious as many initially believed.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is scheduled to meet with reporters later this afternoon, so we'll see if we have any updates further in the day.

Knight has been a key backup for the Cardinals in recent weeks, filling in the shoes of starters such as James Conner and Trey Benson thanks to both landing on injured reserve.

Emari Demercado did return this week, so he and Michael Carter will likely carry the load for Arizona ahead of their Week 16 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Cardinals Still Struggling to Run The Ball

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (20) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals have completely flipped their methodology into a pass-heavy offense, and Sunday's loss was again another example of that. Jacoby Brissett attempted 40 passes while the Cardinals ran the ball just 21 times.

“Stats in a bubble don't tell the picture. They give you some information, but they don't tell the picture. When we've been down what we’ve been down, you're not going to run it. You're not even going to try to run it because you can't run, you're running out of possession, so that plays a piece," said Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon when asked about the pass-run ratio being so tilted in recent weeks.

Arizona entered Week 15 attempting the most passes per game in the last three weeks while their rushing attempts ranked second to last.

"But specifically, to your question, I always say when the defense knows you have to drop back, they have the advantage. Throughout a game, I do think the best offenses out there are pretty balanced. Then with saying that you want to stay balanced, but it also becomes who you have, what do you do well and (then) who are you playing and what do they do well? If they're selling out to stop the run, why are we banging our head against the wall? Let's throw it.

"If they're putting two guys outside on certain receivers or playing shell concepts, you have to be able to try to run it because that should be the strength of a call there. When you're in shell, the stress on a defense is the run game because you're light in the box. So, it's a little bit of both, I think. What you do well and what they do well, but there's no doubt (that) you need to have efficient runs whenever you're calling them to make sure that you're staying ahead of the chains. I do believe that.

"Even with--not to go back to Sunday, but how many times did he throw it? Now the game got a little out of hand, so they're kind of running it and then he got pulled, but when you look at his best games (and) their offense, he's not throwing it more than 30 times, so it's balanced is my point. It's balanced.”

