We're just weeks away from the 2026 NFL Draft, and it feels like a true and honest guess as to who the Arizona Cardinals will select with any of their seven projected selections.

Quarterback? Edge rusher? Defensive tackle? Offensive tackle?

The possibilities both early and late in the draft are numerous, and entering general manager Monti Ossenfort's fourth cycle, this is undoubtedly his most important.

While we didn't do trades in this mock, we do think multiple trades by Arizona is possible - you can check that out here.

As of now, here's how we see the draft playing out:

Round 1, Pick 3: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals need a potential game-changer in the front seven to rush the passer. Bain could very well be that guy, as his performance last season in Miami's championship run showed he could single-handedly change a game.

If Bain is overlooked simply because his arm length, and he dominates in the league like many believe he can, we're going to feel very silly for having some of these conversations around his measurables.

Round 2, Pick 34: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Iheanachor isn't quite Spencer Fano or Francis Mauigoa, though he projects to immediately slide in at right tackle in the desert and start right away.

He showed up against the draft's biggest pass-rushers and has the traits to become a solidified stud in the league.

There's some thought he could jump into the first, though if he's here at 34 and the Cardinals go edge, this feels like a pretty simple but smart pick.

Round 3, Pick 65: Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team defensive tackle Lee Hunter (10) of Texas Tech practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The Cardinals' defensive line saw some turnover this offseason, and while there's hope both Walter Nolen and Darius Robinson can stay healthy next year, Arizona could use another boost to the room.

Enter Hunter, who is a powerful nose tackle that is built to eat and shed blocks at the next level on a consistent level.

The Cardinals' defensive line needs an injection of youth and power at nose tackle. That's exactly what's done here for the future.

Round 4, Pick 104: Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan

Michigan's Derrick Moore, left, celebrates a sack with Troy Bowles during the fourth quarter in the game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The BPA (best player available) mantra officially comes underway here, and to quote every NFL general manager: You can never have enough edge rushers.

That's the case again here with Moore, who has potential to be productive at the next level with prototypical size and length.

Baron Browning, Zaven Collins and BJ Ojulari are all scheduled free agents after 2026. Moore and a hopefully improved Jordan Burch should be strong depth behind Josh Sweat and Bain.

Round 5, Pick 143: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) of LSU throws the ball during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

No, this isn't Ty Simpson - but the Cardinals only have both of Jacoby Brissett or Gardner Minshew under contract through 2026.

Nussmeier is considered to be a strong game manager that can win with his pre-snap recognition. Franchise quarterback? Maybe not, but also he's not a bad dart throw while the Cardinals kick the can down the road to 2027, either.

Round 6, Pick 183: Trey Zuhn III, OL, Texas A&M

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) lines up during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Zuhn is a toolsy offensive lineman with experience at all five spots in the trenches. Jack of all trades, master of none? Possibly. But in the sixth round, having a capable depth piece at every OL spot is enticing, even in a draft where the trenches were addressed.

Round 7, Pick 217: Eric Gentry, LB, USC

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California linebacker Eric Gentry (LB09) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gentry is a familiar name for Arizona State fans, as the edge rusher turned linebacker went to USC and has been deployed across a number of positions.

In the seventh round, I like the upside. Think an obviously less talented Isaiah Simmons at a much higher discount that defensive coordinator Nick Rallis could have some serious fun with during camp and hopefully longer.