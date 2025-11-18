Cardinals HC Offers Two-Word Response to Trey McBride's Controversial Penalty
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in their Week 11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a penalty that drew plenty of criticism online and around the football world.
The flag came after McBride celebrated a first down.
The NFL - though the penalty was justified according to its updated rule book - has been under fire since, as people believe the "No Fun League" struck again.
Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon, when asked about the flag, didn't mince words:
"Crystal clear" when asked if McBride's penalty was clear to him.
Why NFL Banned Nose-Wipe Celebration
McBride, after being tackled, wiped his nose before continuing celebrations - which the NFL this offseason deemed a "violent act" as they believe it has ties to gang affiliation.
The NFL's unsportsmanlike conduct rule was updated to now read, "any violent gesture, which shall include but not be limited to a throat slash, simulating firing or brandishing a gun, or using the 'nose wipe' gesture, or an act that is sexually suggestive or offensive."
The first-down celebration grew extremely popular in the league with players such as Dallas Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb making it notable before the NFL put a stop to it earlier in the offseason.
More from NFL executive VP of football operations Troy Vincent:
“Look, we gotta be responsible adults. We’re not trying to take away the spontaneous moments. But the shooting and the killing and the sexual acts — you’re a professional. You did that in high school and peewee ball.”
Trey McBride Continues Monster Season
McBride has had a stellar season in Arizona, reeling in 71 receptions for 718 yards and seven touchdowns so far.
He's not only established himself as one of the league's best tight ends - but rather one of the best weapons in the NFL, period.
New Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett said he quickly became a fan of McBride, and his production since Brissett's entered action backs that up.
“It opens up a lot of things. His catch radius is crazy, his ability to track the ball. His ability to feel contact and kind of maneuver away from guys," Brissett said of McBride this past week.
"Then once he gets the ball in his hand, just look at a touchdown from last week. We're thinking we’re just going to call another first-down play, he goes and scores. His ability to play football is just through the roof.”
While the success on the field should continue, it's likely we don't see that same celebration from McBride again.