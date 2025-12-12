Cardinals Hinted as Surprising Joe Burrow Trade Candidate

ARIZONA -- The West truly has opportunity to get wild in the 2026 offseason.

The Arizona Cardinals have long been rumored to be interested in parting ways with franchise quarterback Kyler Murray after seven years of service.

A disappointing 2025 season full of injury all but opened the door for his exit -- but questions around what the organization will do post-Murray still weighs heavily.

Perhaps an unexpected option just emerged in Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

Cardinals Listed as Potential Joe Burrow Trade Candidate

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) adjusted his helmet on the sideline before taking the field in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. The Bills overcame a halftime deficit to win 39-34. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The future of Burrow is being highly speculated following some... interesting remarks at his recent press conference.

"If I want to keep doing this, I have to have fun doing it," Burrow said on Wednesday (h/t Bengals On SI). "I have been through a lot. If it's not fun, then what am I doing it for? That is the mindset I am trying to bring to the table."

This has sent the football world into a frenzy, which saw BetMGM include five teams as potential landing spots for Burrow.

Arizona being one of them.

Is Joe Burrow on his way out of Cincinnati? pic.twitter.com/bxV0Aia0Rz — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) December 11, 2025

Now, a lot would have to happen for this to even come close to sniffing fruition -- though it's interesting a sportsbook would even open the door for this conversation.

What Would it Take for Joe Burrow to Land in Arizona?

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) heads for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. The Bills overcame a halftime deficit to win 39-34. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This would have to be the largest trade in NFL history for the Bengals to even pick up the phone.

Burrow likely wants to play behind a solid offensive line with a chance to truly get over the hump and play for more Super Bowl opportunities.

So how does moving to the NFC West, arguably the league's toughest division, and playing behind an offensive line that's surrendered 27 sacks the last seven weeks sound? Probably not great to Burrow, who probably feels like Cincinnati is clearly a better option at this point in time.

But even so, if Burrow was open to arriving to Arizona, the Cardinals would have to sell the farm.

The good news? GM Monti Ossenfort has his full arsenal of draft picks moving into the future.

The bad news? That well would be thoroughly drained, as the Burrow would command -- legitimately -- several first, second and third-round picks for numerous years to come.

Would the Cardinals be prepared to make the biggest trade in league history to land Burrow? Would Cincinnati even entertain an offer from Arizona?

Those questions likely won't be answered -- but it's sure fun to speculate.

