Cardinals Betting Favorites to Draft Polarizing QB

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals move into the 2026 NFL Draft as a heavily rumored team to take a quarterback, and the latest betting odds suggest they're the most likely team to make a phone call to Alabama Crimson Tide passer Ty Simpson.

Simpson is expected to be the second quarterback off the board after Fernando Mendoza goes at the first overall pick. The Cardinals, picking third, would have to make a historic trade to get Mendoza and that's just not something the Las Vegas Raiders may entertain.

Yet the third overall pick is a bit rich for Simpson's draft stock, placing Arizona in a scenario where they'd have to trade up into the back end of the first round to get Simpson, if he's available.

Oddsmakers believe that will happen.

DraftKings odds have the Cardinals as favorites to take Simpson at +115 odds. They're followed by the New York Jets (+175) and Los Angeles Rams (+400), so it feels like practically a two-team race for Simpson.

Simpson's over/under for draft spot selected is set for 24.5. The Cardinals are heavily believed to be interested in trading up for the quarterback, jumping from their No. 34 overall pick to somewhere in the 20's, as there's a number of teams Arizona could do business with to make that happen.

Why Ty Simpson is a Polarizing QB Prospect

Simpson is a quarterback that possesses mobility to escape the pocket if needed while his arm talent to make throws up and down the field was clearly on display at Alabama. Many in the draft community are fans of his processing ability and defensive recognition.

Yet there's a few historical numbers working against Simpson at his 6-1 size and 15 career starts. Quarterbacks in either mold haven't typically fared well at the next level, and after trying to make Kyler Murray work in the desert, some wouldn't be fans of again looking to reverse trends at football's most important position.

Simpson has met with the Cardinals previously at the combine and spoke highly of his meeting with Arizona.

The prospect is polarizing, but so too would his selection and what it would mean for Arizona's future. Moving up for Simpson would essentially take the Cardinals out of the running for a 2027 quarterback prospect, a class that's expected to have numerous franchise quarterbacks.

However, figures such as general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Mike LaFleur might feel the need to address the position sooner as opposed to later.