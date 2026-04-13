Cardinals Host Polarizing WR on NFL Draft Visit

The Arizona Cardinals continue doing heavy work on 2026 NFL Draft receivers with Tennessee's Chris Brazzell, who met with the organization on a Top 30 visit according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

#Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II is visiting with the #Packers, #Commanders, and #49ers this week, the last few in a jam-packed visit schedule.



Last week, the talented pass-catcher had Top 30 visits with the #Panthers, #Colts and #AZCardinals. pic.twitter.com/hIrjyGlbFB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2026

The Cardinals already have Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and Kendrick Bourne atop their depth chart with Devin Duvernay as a speedy gadget player as well, so the numerous visits they've had with incoming draft receivers has been interesting to say the very least.

Who is Chris Brazzell?

Brazzell has been compared to Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson thanks to his frame (6-4, 198 lbs) as a boundary receiver who makes plays down the field. Among the aforementioned receivers in Arizona, none have quite made their hay as deep threats for the Cardinals' offense.

Perhaps that changes with Brazzell, who can stretch defenses over the top vertically with his length, speed and catch radius.

Not everyone is sold on Brazzell as a prospect, as he's still considered to be unpolished in many aspects of being an NFL receiver. His route tree was also fairly limited in college.

Chris Brazzell #ReceptionPerception Prospect Profile 👀



Some notes:

- 67.5% success rate vs. man coverage

- 73.2% success rate vs. zone

- 73% contested catch rate



An obvious blend of red flags and appealing upside, you'll see where Brazzell clearly stands out from some other… pic.twitter.com/mc771VGS99 — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) April 10, 2026

Brazzell is currently generating noise to be a potential Day 2 pick. The Athletic's Dane Brugler has him graded as a third/fourth-round player.

"Brazzell still has a long way to go before becoming a complete receiver, but he is a long-striding athlete and dangerous vertical threat with surprising savvy for his size. He has the talent to become a team’s No. 2 or No. 3 option," he said.

Arizona does have a contested catch specialist in Wilson, and Bourne/Harrison actually both finished in the top 15 of yards per reception last year — though those numbers can be misleading into what their roles actually are.

Brazzell essentially has built himself into a boom or bust player entering next week's draft festivities. The big play/home run ball appears to be there at any opportunity with his presence, though some hefty questions surrounding other aspects of his game still linger.

Is he a one trick pony? Would he be talented enough to warrant a third-round pick in a Cardinals receiver's room that's already top heavy?

First-year head coach Mike LaFleur could probably do some fun things with his presence on the field, as any receiver who has the speed of Brazzell could be a fun puzzle piece in his projected offense.

We'll find out if that's really the case in just under two weeks.