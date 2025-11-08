Cardinals, Kyler Murray Separation 'Imminent'
The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray are trending towards a split after seven up-and-down seasons in the desert, one person told ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.
"Arizona and Murray are expected to have extensive discussions to help determine whether to move forward together or go their own ways," Schefter reported.
"Many sources believe the latter is the likely outcome, with one source saying this week that 'a separation is imminent.'"
Murray is currently on injured reserve with a foot injury that will see him miss at least seven total games in 2025, assuming he returns and plays upon first eligibility in Week 14.
The keys to the whip now belong to Jacoby Brissett, who filled in excellently for the injured Murray and has the Cardinals' offense looking considerably better with the veteran backup under center.
With Brissett, Arizona is averaging 25.7 points and 357 yards per game - well above the 18.8 point and 288-yard average under Murray.
"We're doing the things that are needed to move the ball, stay on the field and score points," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said when asked how the offense has operated under Brissett.
"That's been good to see because we've put up some numbers here now that you would say that you should have a chance to win the game when you put up the points we've been putting up."
Murray's been one of the league's most polarizing figures for some years now, as his future has always held consistent questions - though this offseason appears to be the real deal, as numerous insiders have pointed towards the exit.
Schefter being the latest.
Financials are, obviously, a massive talking point when it comes to Murray's future in the desert.
"As of now, Murray is guaranteed $36.8 million next year -- his 2026 base salary and a large part of his roster bonus," Schefter said.
"A key trigger date looms on the fifth day of the new league year in mid-March, when $19.5 million of Murray's 2027 base salary would become guaranteed if he still is on the roster.
"If the Cardinals release him before June 1, they would take on a $57.7 million dead cap hit. If they release him after June 1, that dead money would be split into $50.5 million in 2026 and $7.2 million in 2027.
"If the Cardinals were to trade Murray, they would create $35.3 million in cap savings while leaving behind $17.9 million in dead money."
It's unknown exactly what Murray's trade value would be, though several teams could be interested in acquiring his services. He's still under the age of 30 and has flashed the elite athleticism and playmaking.
However, when it comes to his future in Arizona, all signs indicate an exit is not only a possibility; it's likely.