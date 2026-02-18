Cardinals' Latest Comments Don't Bode Well for Kyler Murray

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals continue to keep their intentions — and words — sealed when it comes to plans surrounding quarterback Kyler Murray.

Murray is heavily involved in trade rumors as the 2026 offseason continues to unravel. With new head coach Mike LaFleur in town, the Cardinals could opt to end the Murray era after seven years and little success to show.

The door isn't completely closed on Murray's return, at least from an outside perspective. But where there's smoke, there's fire — and the Cardinals aren't quite putting it out.

"Just like everything else on our roster. Just open conversations right now throughout this building — no time frame on that," said LaFleur when asked if a decision has been made on Murray's future.

Murray will see his 2027 salary of $19.5 million fully guarantee on the fifth day of the NFL's new league year on March 15. Essentially, the Cardinals have less than a month to make a decision on their quarterback situation.

These comments come on the heels of LaFleur's introductory press conference, where he was asked about Murray.

LaFleur said he made contact with Murray but wouldn't dive into his future with the organization.

"Touched base with Kyler two days ago when I got this [job] and had a good little message with him," he said two weeks ago.

"Definitely touched base with him. I'll say this again, being in this division for seven years, it was never fun [to play him]. I have a lot of respect for him as a player. I know he got drafted in 2019 ... A lot of respect for him as a player and he was never a fun challenge to go against," LaFleur said.

"... We got to go back in the room and talk about all these positions, quarterback, the o-line to specialists, everything. It's our job for these players to build the best roster we can at each and every position."

The Cardinals have Jacoby Brissett under contract through 2026 while they recently expressed trade interest in Chicago's backup quarterback — you can read more here.

Arizona moves into the offseason with $39 million in cap space with their full slate of draft picks available, which includes the No. 3 overall pick.

However you slice it, this doesn't bode well for Murray.