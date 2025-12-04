Cardinals, Rams Get Crucial Updates on Week 14 Injury Report

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams both updated their Week 14 injury report after Thursday's practice.

The Cardinals saw Kelvin Beachum (who was awarded as their Walter Payton Man of the Year) return to practice after missing festivities on Wednesday while receiver Xavier Weaver was added with a hamstring injury.

Other players -- including massive ones such as Marvin Harrison Jr., Josh Sweat, Walter Nolen, Greg Dortch, Max Melton and Trey Benson -- missed practice for a second straight day. L.J. Collier, Emari Demercado and Christian Jones were again limited.

In Los Angeles, the Rams saw Davante Adams return in limited form after missing Wednesday.

Omar Speights also returned for L.A. while every other player carried their same designation as yesterday.

Arizona Cardinals Thursday Practice Report

DNP - Trey Benson, Marvin Harrison Jr., Greg Dortch, Josh Sweat, Walter Nolen III, Rabbit Taylor-Demerson, Max Melton

Trey Benson, Marvin Harrison Jr., Greg Dortch, Josh Sweat, Walter Nolen III, Rabbit Taylor-Demerson, Max Melton Limited - L.J. Collier, Emari Demercado, Kelvin Beachum, Xavier Weaver and Christian Jones

Los Angeles Rams Thursday Practice Report

DNP - Poona Ford and Darious Williams

Poona Ford and Darious Williams Limited - Davante Adams, Kamren Kinchens, Kyren Williams and Byron Young

Davante Adams, Kamren Kinchens, Kyren Williams and Byron Young Full - Tutu Atwell and Omar Speights

The Cardinals and Rams will practice on Friday before revealing game statuses such as out, questionable and doubtful.

Saturday will give both teams the opportunity to make up to two standard practice squad elevations before the game.

Official inactives will be revealed 90 minutes before Sunday's 2:25 PM MST kickoff at State Farm Stadium.

Cardinals Know Tough Sledding is Ahead

Both Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett and HC Jonathan Gannon understand one of the best teams in the league will be here on Sunday.

“Tough. Obviously, (they are) one of the better teams in the NFL offensively and defensively. Really good players, good scheme, good coaches," Brissett told reporters.

"Divisional opponent -- those are always the toughest. We have our hands full, but we’re excited for this opportunity and going out there to try to get a win.”

The Rams have won their last three-of-four against the Cardinals.

"Obviously a really good football team coming in here. Tied for the best record in the NFC. Like I talked about, really well coached team. They've got really good players and they're playing well," Gannon added earlier this week.

"They control the double positive, that's why they're 9-3. We got our work cut out for us. Excited about the challenge. Let's go to work.”

