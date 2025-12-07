Cardinals vs. Rams Inactives: Final Injury Report and Availability

GLENDALE, AZ -- The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams have revealed their final inactives for Week 14's NFC West clash.

As expected, massive names such as Marvin Harrison Jr., Walter Nolen III and Trey Benson are out for Arizona.

Meanwhile, the Rams were fairly healthy entering this week with no major contributors out.

Inactives for both teams:

Arizona Cardinals Week 14 Inactives

Inactives: Max Melton, Marvin Harrison Jr., Emari Demercado, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Evan Brown, Xavier Weaver and Walter Nolen III

The Cardinals this week placed Greg Dortch on injured reserve while making the following moves:

Signed LB Channing Tindall to the active roster from the practice squad

Elevated WR's Jalen Brooks and Trent Sherfield Sr. to the active roster from the practice squad

Arizona is down significant contributors on both sides of the ball, missing their top five-of-six wide receivers.

No healthy scratches for the Cardinals this week.

Los Angeles Rams Week 14 Inactives

Inactives: Jarquez Hunter, Derion Kendrick, Beaux Limmer, Desjuan Johnson, Ty Hamilton and Stetson Bennett

The Rams didn't make any practice squad elevations this weekend.

Poona Ford and Kam Kinchens were both questionable entering the weekend but are active.

Tale of the Tape

The Rams and Cardinals will meet for the first time this season with their final matchup approaching in Week 18 at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams are winners of their last three-of-four matchups against Jonathan Gannon, who offered some serious praise for the visiting team.

“I think it starts with really the run game. They've got a good O-line and a really good scheme. (Rams Head Coach) Sean (McVay) I think has done a really good job of adapting this year (and) doing some different things that he hasn't done in the past, using his guys in right way," Gannon told reporters this week.

"They've got good backs. Then from there you get antsy to stop the run and then he throws the ball over your head, and they score touchdowns, so we've got our work cut out for us, but obviously the quarterback's playing at a high level. Elite arm talent and an elite brain with an elite play caller. That's a recipe to win a lot of games, play good offense and that's what they're doing. So big time challenge.”

Los Angeles' defense is among the hottest in the league at the moment, holding opposing offenses to just 17.5 points per game - which is second in the NFL.

The Rams are 9-3 and tied for the best record in the NFC entering Week 14.

Meanwhile, Arizona is just 3-9 and have been eliminated from postseason contention.

Still, quarterback Jacoby Brissett insists the Cardinals will keep chipping away regardless of playoff status.

"I think my message to the guys is let's do it for each other. Show how much you love the player next to you. Love coming to work and love playing for the coach that's coaching you," Brissett said.

"That's our games right there. That's the true test of not only character, but of a man. I think when times are tough, what are you going to do? You can easily stay home. You probably won't get paid, but you can stay home.”

Kickoff is at 2:25 PM MST.

