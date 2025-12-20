Cardinals Make Final Roster Moves Before Falcons Game

ARIZONA -- Final prep for the Arizona Cardinals' Week 16 meeting against the Atlanta Falcons is underway, as the team announced the following transactions:

"The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has elevated cornerback Jaden Davis and wide receiver Steven Sims to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations. Davis will wear jersey #26 and Sims will wear #80."

The Cardinals move into Week 16 with Evan Brown (personal), Darren Hall (concussion), Paris Johnson Jr. (knee), Max Melton (heel) and Jalen Thompson (hamstring) already ruled out.

Questionable players in Arizona include L.J. Collier (knee), Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel), Cody Simon (knee/ankle), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle) and Xavier Weaver (hamstring).

Davis previously spent time with Arizona but just recently signed Sims to the practice squad earlier in December.

This could bode well for the status of guys such as Taylor-Demerson and Simon, who didn't have players elevated at their position.

The Cardinals will officially announce final inactives 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 2:05 PM MST kickoff at State Farm Stadium, which is expected to have its roof open.

Cardinals Hope to End Home Finale on High Note

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon watches from the sideline as his team plays the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 15, 2024. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 16 will mark Arizona's final home game of the 2025 season, and head coach Jonathan Gannon hopes the Cardinals can leave a positive lasting impact on their fans.

"Obviously, our last home game. I want to play well for our fans. Get a win here, [we're] ready to compete," Gannon said on Friday.

Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett says the team is still bought into Gannon's message and are fighting for each other despite having been eliminated from playoff contention weeks ago.

“It is definitely very appreciative being on a team where guys are still putting their best foot forward. That speaks to the relationships that the guys have amongst each other, with our coaches and the belief that we have in that," Brissett said.

"It may not look like it, but we are trying to do the right things. You may not do it all the time, but guys are trying. I think as an older player in the league but also as the quarterback of this team, you grow a lot of appreciation and respect for a lot of those guys because I know it's tough for me. I'm sure it's tough for a lot of other guys too, so you just want to make sure that you're there for each other.”

