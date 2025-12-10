NFL Insider Casts Doubt on Jonathan Gannon's Future With Cardinals

ARIZONA -- The future of Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is often and heavily debated as we creep towards the end of the 2025 season, one that's been disappointing for numerous reasons.

Multiple NFL insiders have previously gone on record to say Gannon is considered to be safe entering the offseason -- though that was before Arizona slid even further down the standings.

The Cardinals, entering Week 15 with a five-game losing streak and ten losses out of their last eleven games, appear to be true wild cards when it comes to Gannon's future.

Albert Breer Sheds New Light on Jonathan Gannon's Future

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

During his typical lives on Monday Night Football, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer was asked about Gannon and offered the following:

"I certainly don't think he's safe right now," Breer said.

"I don't know what the owner's going to do, but it does feel to me some level of change is coming. ... You can't expect to lose (ten out of eleven) and expect that to go unchecked. I think there's going to be significant change after the year almost regardless.

"They've got a decision to make at quarterback, they've got a team with some really good young talent on it. But is there enough based on the amount of draft capital they've had the last couple of years? I think there's a lot of fair questions to ask about the future of that team."

Full clip:

What's Jonathan Gannon's Future Look Like?

That's a common question around the desert that needs some nuance -- regardless of what side you land on.

Gannon's third season has gone nowhere near expectations in Arizona, as the Cardinals' investments on the defensive side of the ball on top of hopes for their offense to continue improving gave legitimate playoff expectations.

Their 3-10 record and earliest playoff elimination since moving from St. Louis has turned Gannon's seat from warm to uncomfortable.

Injuries have plagued the Cardinals, however, which gives some hesitation in firing Gannon on top of a few close games that could have swung a different direction depending on the day.

To Gannon's credit, it doesn't seem like he's lost the locker room.

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and head coach Jonathan Gannon talk before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Yet part of a coach's job is to maximize players 1-53 on the roster, and Gannon's inability to do just that on top of either preparing his team in recent blowouts or pulling the right levers in close losses earlier in the year might just prove to be costly.

"[That's] not a controllable for me. I didn't hire myself. I'm not going to fire myself," Gannon said in November when asked about hot seat rumors. The Cardinals were 3-7 at the time.

"Seriously - I know it comes up. That's the business we're in. If you don't want to be in that business, we laugh, we joke [and say], 'go work somewhere else.' I'm going to control the controllables for myself. I come to work and do the best job that I can and try to get our team in position to win a game."

Gannon's final four games could very well sway his future in Arizona.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News