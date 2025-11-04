Cardinals Make Kyler Murray Decision Official vs. Seahawks
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are sticking with Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.
"I think with the clarity that it provides game-planning for our team, I think that's important and we'll go from there," said Gannon when asked why he was quick to rule Kyler Murray out this week.
Brissett, who has started the last three games in Arizona, will again be under center for the Cardinals while Murray is still sidelined with a foot injury.
The Cardinals are fresh off a Week 9 win against the Dallas Cowboys, which stopped a five-game losing streak. They'll travel to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10.
Why Jacoby Brissett is starting for Cardinals This Week
It's no secret the Cardinals' offense has functioned better under Brissett's watch, as his ability to run Drew Petzing's heavy run/play-action scheme while delivering throws within the pocket has amplified productivity.
Arizona's offense has scored 27 points in back-to-back weeks with Brissett at the helm. They're just 3-5 on the season and will need to piece together a strong run to even think of making the postseason.
Brissett, when asked after the game if he thought he's done enough to warrant starting duties, said:
"I don't get into that stuff, man. I'm just trying to go out here, win the game, be a good teammate and do the best that I can when I get my opportunity."
Gannon later appeared on Arizona Sports' Burns and Gambo and said Brissett would have been named the starter even if Murray was healthy.
Kyler Murray Injury Update
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the following shortly after news dropped of Brissett starting in Arizona for Week 10:
"Kyler Murray and the Cardinals have consulted with multiple doctors on his foot injury and have been told the timetables for recovery have been anywhere from 4-8 weeks, with an increased chance of setback until it’s properly healed. Murray now has more time to heal."
Gannon said Murray was still working on his "health" bucket ahead of this week.
He practiced all of last week and it's unknown when he'll be ready to return.
"He's doing well. He wants to be out there. He's a competitor. I talked to him today, but he's a good teammate, and he's he's working to get healthy," Gannon added on Murray.
Gannon responded with, "I don't know that," when asked if injured reserve was a possiblity this season.