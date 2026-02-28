Cardinals Named Free Agent Fit for Top OT

The Arizona Cardinals move into the offseason with varying needs across their roster, and while this week's scouting combine will be key in further crafting their organization, 2026's free agent class will be crucial to find immediate fixes with veteran talent.

The Cardinals are just outside the top ten in NFL cap space rankings as of yesterday, and while massive names such as Malik Willis and Breece Hall could potentially make their way to the desert, ESPN highlights one free agent tackle as a perfect fit for the organization.

Cardinals Projected as Best Fit for New Right Tackle

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Braden Smith (72) walks the sidelines Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. | Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Aaron Schatz believes the Cardinals are a prime fit for Indianapolis Colts free agent right tackle Braden Smith:

"Here's the team with the biggest need for a right tackle, as both Jonah Williams and Kelvin Beachum were low in pass block win rate last season and are going to be free agents. Smith has been steady for the Colts, ranking 34th out of 68 qualifying players in pass block win rate last season (90.6%)."

Arizona desperately needs help along the offensive line with right tackle emerging as its biggest hole. The Cardinals, like Schatz highlights, are seeing their two typical starters depart for free agency.

While the organization could very well draft their starter of the future with their third overall pick, Arizona would be wise to shore up the position somewhat on the open market.

Smith, formerly a second-round pick, is set to turn 30 in March and has double-digit starts in all of his eight seasons in Indianapolis.

He grades out as an average tackle according to PFF's metrics. Last season, he allowed one sack on 471 pass-block snaps.

This won't be a cheap investment, however. Spotrac shows Smith at a $13.5 million per year projected salary. After shelling out $30 million across two seasons for Williams, who was hurt a majority of that stretch, Cardinals fans may be weary to take a similar step with Smith.

Tackles such as Miami's Francis Mauigoa and Utah's Spencer Fano appear to be strong choices for the Cardinals if they're eying the first round of the draft for supplemental help. Those options are younger but not as proven compared to Smith.

However, the Cardinals could opt to sign Smith and draft/slide either rookie to guard for the 2026 season and seeing how those dominoes fall.

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 9.