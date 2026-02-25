2026 NFL Combine Meeting Tracker: Every Player Arizona Cardinals Spoke With

The Arizona Cardinals are one of many teams on site in Indianapolis to meet with college prospects this week as NFL combine festivities officially get underway.

The Cardinals, owning the third overall pick in the draft, have a massive opportunity ahead of them with plenty of names from rounds 1-7 who can help turn things around in the desert.

NFL teams are allowed 45 formal visits with players this week — here's who the Cardinals have reportedly met with so far:

LB/EDGE RUSHERS

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Missouri LB Josiah Trotter (h/t Devin Jackson): Trotter, the son of former Eagles defensive player Jeremiah Trotter, is an inside linebacker known for his ability to get to the quarterback, though he has coverage concerns.

Ohio State LB Arvell Reese (h/t Theo Mackie): Reese is expected to be a top five pick thanks to his ability to play either inside linebacker or edge rusher, drawing some Micah Parsons comparisons. Reese's meeting "went well" with the Cardinals, the player said.

Texas Tech EDGE David Bailey (h/t Bo Brack): Bailey is an athletic edge rusher who uses speed to get to the quarterback, though there's some concerns around his size compared to prototypical NFL pass rushers. Bailey said he had a "great" meeting with Arizona.

Miami EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. (h/t PHNX): Bain has dominated the college ranks but has concerns surrounding his arm size, which ranks within the 0-1st percentile for players at his position. Some fear that could allow NFL tackles to reach him/slow him down easily. “I wanted to leave that interview knowing that I was the best interview they had this whole week," Bain said of his meeting with the Cardinals.

What Cardinals Said on This Draft Class

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Every draft is different. Some years it's strong at one position. It ebbs and flows. We're still — I wouldn't say we're necessarily in the middle of the draft evaluation process but we've still got a lot to go here, two months," Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said.

"A lot will change. We've done a lot of work, our scouts have done a ton of work. Our board is set with where it is now. There will be minor tweaks here as we go through the combine process, the pro day process. I wouldn't say that it necessarily changes a whole lot based on that. But the medicals will weigh in on that and we'll get to a point. But every draft is different, every draft, there's always strengths, weaknesses and this year is certainly no different."