New Future QB Option Emerges for Cardinals

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals move into the final stages of the regular season with some massive questions at major slots within the organization, though none may be larger than the quarterback position.

Kyler Murray's standing with the Cardinals ahead of 2026 seems to be all but wrapped up after seven years of up-and-down play, which opens the door for a fresh face to enter the picture.

With Jacoby Brissett under contract through 2026, the Cardinals for sure have their starting quarterback for opening day next season -- though all bets are off the table for what (or who) unfolds after.

Perhaps a new name entered the chat last night.

Malik Willis = New Cardinals Option?

Dec 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) throws a pass against the Chicago Bears during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Malik Willis has always been an intirguing quarterback prospect since emerging as a third-round pick in 2022, and last night's Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears matchup proved that once again.

After Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love exited the game with a concussion, Willis took the field and (until overtime) looked fairly good for Green Bay.

Willis completed 9-11 passes for 121 yards and one touchdown to pair with 44 rushing yards on the ground. Though the sample size was small, he finished with a passer rating of 142.8.

"Lights out. What more can you say?" Tom Brady said of Willis on the broadcast. "He's been masterful tonight. I don't know if there's a pass that he's missed. He's run the ball well, shown really good decision-making in the pocket. This should give the Packers fans a lot of joy watching this kid play tonight, he's just been spectacular."

With Love obviously being the full-time starter in Green Bay, Willis will be relegated to a backup role as long as the typical starter is healthy if he opts to stay with the Packers. He is a free agent next offseason.

And that's where Willis-to-Arizona gets intriguing, as the Cardinals could add him off the open market.

Cardinals Have Major Tie to Malik Willis

It's notable to highlight current Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort was with the Tennessee Titans as their director of player personnel when they drafted Willis. He oversaw the Liberty quarterback's rookie season in Tennessee before accepting the current general manager spot in Arizona.

That's key, as Ossenfort already has plenty of background on Willis at both the college and pro level.

Willis also fits the mold of quarterbacks Arizona looks to bring in, as he's over 6-foot and is mobile.

Whether the Cardinals actually pursue Willis is a completely different story, but for those hoping to connect some dots, there's certainly some there.

