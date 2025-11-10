Are Changes Coming? Cardinals Coach Gets Blunt After Loss
The aftermath of losses will always open the door for questions on what transpired on the field, what could have been done in the past and what should be done in the future to prevent a similar result.
When you've lost six of your last seven games like the Arizona Cardinals have, in a year where postseason expectations were legitimate, that door is practically blown wide open.
The Cardinals depart Seattle following a 44-22 loss to the Seahawks where they quickly fell behind 35-0 and never seemed to have a shot to dig their way out.
Now, Arizona sits at 3-6 on the year - and there's massive questions surrounding the organization as the dust continues to settle from Sunday.
Are changes to either the lineup or staff on the horizon?
"No," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said when asked after the game before doubling down a second time.
"No."
Cardinals Deny Changes - Is That The Right Move?
That's not exactly music to the ears of Cardinals fans who have been begging for changes since the team endured a five-game losing streak previously this season.
However, the reality is Arizona is unlikely to truly make any changes until they're mathematically eliminated from the postseason.
Even then - what changes could the Cardinals make?
Arizona is unlikely to fire offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, as his contract runs out at the end of the year anyways. Nick Rallis sure isn't going anywhere and Gannon reportedly is safe with general manager Monti Ossenfort entering the offseason.
Player-wise, there's not many Cardinals who aren't playing that could be plugged into the starting lineup and make a difference.
Where Cardinals Go From Here
Simply put, the Cardinals are what they are at this moment in time.
"When that happens and the score looks like that, it falls on the head coach," Gannon told reporters after the game.
"It sucks for me to say that because that's where my mind goes, 'I didn't do enough what I needed to do throughout the week to get them ready to go.'"
The end of the season doesn't get any easier for the Cardinals, who has one of the league's toughest strength of schedules remaining according to Tankathon.
The trade deadline has passed. The free agent pool is dry. No coaches are readily available to instantly make an impact.
Schematically, sure - things can be improved greatly on both sides of the ball.
However, it's likely you'll see the same the iteration of the Cardinals from here on out.