Injuries Force Cardinals to Shuffle Roster Once Again
The Arizona Cardinals' injury woes continue, as the organization announced the following moves ahead of their Week 11 meeting against the San Francisco 49ers:
- Signed wide receiver Andre Baccellia to the active roster from the practice squad
- Placed wide receivers Zay Jones and Simi Fehoko on injured reserve
- Re-signed cornerback Jaden Davis and signed wide receiver Jalen Virgil to the practice squad
The Cardinals ruled out Marvin Harrison Jr. for Sunday after he had surgery - you can read more about that here.
Mack Wilson has also been ruled out for the 49ers game while Baron Browning is in concussion protocol.
More on New Face Jalen Virgil
From the Cardinals' Media Relations Dept.:
"Virgil (6-1, 210) has played 16 games in his career with Buffalo (2024) and (Denver (2022-23) and has two receptions for 75 yards and one touchdown. He appeared in seven games last year with the Bills and in nine games as a rookie with the Broncos in 2022 after signing with Denver as an undrafted rookie free agent from Appalachian State. The 27-year old Virgil played 61 games at Appalachian State, recording 98 receptions for 1,436 yards and 11 touchdowns."
What Will Cardinals Do at WR?
The Cardinals' top weapons entering their matchup against San Francisco involves tight end Trey McBride and an arsenal of Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch, Xavier Weaver and Baccellia.
With Trey Benson still on injured reserve and the status of Bam Knight still unclear, the Cardinals have quite the offensive conundrum on their hands.
How will they run the ball effectively? Will Arizona still try and throw the ball heavily with their corps of weapons undermanned entering this week?
This week screams "feed Trey McBride" vibes, and though that should be the case every week regardless, the Cardinals might actually have to see historic numbers from the star tight end.
Cardinals Put Seattle Loss Behind Them
The 44-22 loss to the Seahawks is officially in the rearview mirror for Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.
"You do everything that you can to try to win a game. We obviously did not even come close to doing that yesterday, but now that one's in the past too," Gannon said on Monday.
"(In the) NFL, if you ride the ups and the downs of a season, you're going to be emotionally taxed. I know that, and I go through it. It's a good question. I was not pleased on the plane coming home. You go to bed; you wake up and you go back to work.
"You have to take the emotion out of it. What's the result I want and how do I get there? What's my response today to the players to get the result that we want, which is to play better and win. You have to select the right tool.”
The Cardinals and 49ers will release their first injury reports of the week later today.