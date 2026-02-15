Cardinals Poised to Retain LB Coach as Staff Takes Shape

The Arizona Cardinals' coaching staff is taking shape under new head coach Mike LaFleur, and the latest piece of news is a good sign for the team's defense.

The Cardinals, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, are expected to keep linebackers coach Cristian Garcia. This report, from X, came after Zenitz also relayed passing game specialist Connor Senger would be retained as well.

"The #Cardinals are also currently expected to retain linebackers coach Cristian Garcia as a member of their defensive staff under new head coach Mike LaFleur, sources tell @CBSSports. Before Arizona, Garcia was an assistant defensive backs coach with the Cowboys and Commanders," said Zenitz on X.

Garcia was hired by former Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon last offseason, luring him away from the Dallas Cowboys as their prior assistant defensive backs/quality control coach.

Arizona's crew of linebackers were unfortunately bit by the injury bug this past season as starting inside linebacker and team captain Mack Wilson Sr. went down with a season-ending rib injury in Week 9.

During his time on the field, Wilson amassed 60 tackles, six passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble while also carrying green dot duties to relay play-calls to his teammates.

Arizona couldn't quite rebound from that absence despite the likes of rookie Cody Simon and Akeem Davis-Gaither stepping up. The Cardinals' defense, and team as a whole, unfortunately couldn't overcome injuries in 2025.

That's spurred plenty of change within the organization, though defensive coordinator Nick Rallis was ultimately (and maybe even surprisingly) retained by the Cardinals entering 2026.

Garcia and Rallis should help provide some sort of continuity on Arizona's defensive side of the ball moving into next season. With LaFleur likely directing more of his attention towards the offense, he's entrusting defensive coaches to right the ship.

"We are casting a wide net. There's conversations that need to be had within this building, first with the coaches and all that," LaFleur said at his opening press conference. He has since found coordinators for all three phases.

"So we're going to be open to that, and again, we owe it to these players to build the best staff that we can for these guys."

How much did injuries really hold Arizona's unit back last year? With numerous coaches coming back to the desert, we're bound to see.

