Mack Wilson’s Mindset is Exactly What Cardinals Need After Super Bowl

That's the mentality of Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr., who put the message out as soon as Super Bowl LX concluded on Sunday.

"0-0" the Cardinals' captain said on X.

That's exactly the mentality the team should have.

Arizona hit the reset button this offseason after firing head coach Jonathan Gannon and replacing him with Mike LaFleur, who brings promise of transforming the Cardinals' offense.

The slate could get even cleaner with the potential departure of Kyler Murray — we have about five weeks until we'll see a more solidified direction on that front.

Arizona doesn't feel far off from being a competitive team, which on the surface feels like a reach considering the team just went 3-14.

However, there's talent on both sides of the ball for LaFleur to build around. The Cardinals have nearly $40 million in projected cap space while owning all seven picks in the coming 2026 NFL Draft — which includes the third overall selection.

It's not far-fetched to think the Cardinals can turn things around with a big offseason.

There's a ton of hype around LaFleur, and Wilson himself was in person for his introductory press conference.

He spoke with reporters afterwards and says he's excited to get to work:

"This league is pressure. It is. Every year is a blank slate. I'm not worried about what our record was, the record last year, all that means is we got a higher draft pick. That's all that really matters at that point. We got to go to work to build this roster, even if it flipped and it was 14-3, guess what? You go right back to work," LaFleur said at his introductory press conference.

"So I'm not really concerned about all that kind of stuff. I just am concerned about building this staff and getting to working with these guys so that when the time does come, we're putting our best foot forward to go win football games and hopefully update that back wall."

The Cardinals' roster still feels far from set, though Wilson's presence will be key in helping the defense rise back to expectations after injuries plagued that side of the ball in 2025.

Wilson knows that all too well, as he was having a tremendous season before suffering a ribs injury, which landed him on injured reserve with just eight games played last year.

Yet it's a new year for the Cardinals, starting now. Wilson and his teammates appear ready to get to work.

