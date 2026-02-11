Inside Kyler Murray’s Trade Market: What the Cardinals Can Realistically Expect

The cat is out of the bag — Kyler Murray is likely to be departing the Arizona Cardinals this offseason per recent reports.

Murray just completed his seventh season in unceremonious fashion, leaving after Week 5 with a foot injury and not returning to action the rest of the year despite speculation of him being healthy.

Now, the former top pick is likely to be on the move, whether that's by trade or outright release as Arizona looks to move forward into 2026 with new head coach Mike LaFleur — who didn't exactly commit to Murray when asked at his introductory press conference.

What's Murray's trade value entering the offseason?

Examining Kyler Murray's Trade Value

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray watches his team from the sidelines as they play the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 16, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Let's start with the good: Murray is in the prime of his career at 28 years old. His athletic profile is hard to reach at the quarterback position, and his arm talent is considerably good. He makes game-planning particularly tough for defensive coordinators thanks to his mobility alone. On his best day, Murray is capable of playing like a top 10/12 passer in the league.

Now, the downside: Murray has, for lack of better term, been consistently inconsistent in Arizona. The talent isn't a question, but Murray simply hasn't been able to play at a high level through the course of his tenure in Arizona. The durability concerns are legitimate, and his size hasn't been a plus for his entire stay in the desert. His price tag also is a major roadblock for Arizona to navigate.

There's conflicting beliefs on what exactly Murray will get in terms of trade value. ESPN's Josh Weinfuss spoke with two league executives who suggest Murray would fetch a second or third-round pick.

Weinfuss' ESPN colleague in Ben Solak believes a Day 3 pick is much more likely thanks to his contract.

The truth likely rests somewhere in the middle of those projections.

Murray's contract is only as big of a deal as the Cardinals make it to be. Arizona has $40 million in cap space and could easily generate another $20 million by making a few no-brainer moves this offseason.

The Cardinals would initially eat $17.9 million in dead cap with a Pre-June 1 Murray trade, though Arizona will likely have to take on more of Murray's remaining salary if they're going to maximize return value in a trade.

Final Kyler Murray Trade Value Prediction

Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) makes a throw against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Cardinals are expected to have a few teams interested in acquiring Murray, as ESPN insider Adam Schefter mentioned the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns as organizations possibly looking to acquire a new franchise passer.

Interest from multiple clubs could slightly drive up Murray's trade price, though it wouldn't be anything substantial.

The Cardinals aren't cornered into needing to trade Murray for pennies on the dollar simply to get him off the roster, which would lead us to believe Arizona ideally gets solid value in return.

Without any extra sauce, Murray's trade value rests around a late third or fourth-round pick mostly due to his limitations and contract.

However, with ample cap space available, Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort plays ball with another team, accepting some more salary in return for a higher pick — with an enticing wrinkle.

The groundwork for this deal is outlined at the NFL combine here in a few weeks, and Murray is traded before the fifth day of the new league year.

Final prediction: Murray is traded for a conditional third-round pick that can become a second-round pick if an incentive such as playing time (i.e. Murray plays 90% of snaps) or games won (nine wins as a starter) is met.

