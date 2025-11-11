Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Shares Special Veterans Day Message
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray took to social media to celebrate today's Veterans Day holiday.
Murray, who hasn't posted on X since Sept. 20, posted the following:
"Coming from a family with a military background, I’ve always had admiration for those who’ve sacrificed everything for their country. I would like to say thank you to all our active military troops and beloved veterans. In God we trust!"
Kyler Murray's Military Background
Murray's grandfather served in the Army and Navy for over 35 years. He's previous worked with military programs on top of his other extensive charity work.
"I just try to soak up everything she tells me about him," Murray said in a previous ESPN interview about his mother and grandfather. "Obviously, we don't talk about him every day and stuff like that but just, whenever she sees something in me that he would say or do, she always lets me know.
"She says we're one in the same. She said me and him are anal about things. Like things a certain way. Very strict on certain things. I'm not as strict as he is, obviously, him being a parent, having two daughters, I can only imagine."
He even teamed up with Call of Duty Endowment in 2020 for his "My Cause My Cleats" campaign.
What Does Future Hold for Kyler Murray in Arizona?
Murray's future in Arizona has fallen under heavy fire during the 2025 season.
Murray, who is currently on injured reserve with a foot sprain, is widely believed to be on the way out of the building after this year wraps up as the Cardinals have yet again failed to meet expectations.
After seven years of Murray as their starter, many think a fresh start would be beneficial for both sides.
Murray can first return to action in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams.
When he has played, Murray has thrown for 962 yards and six touchdowns to three interceptions.
Murray was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and won the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award after an impressive first season. He's also a two-time Pro Bowl quarterback.
Prior to arriving in Arizona, Murray won the Heisman Trophy while playing for Oklahoma on top of numerous other awards during his time in college.