Cardinals QB Made NFL History - And He Couldn't Care Less
Setting NFL records is cool - but winning is much cooler in the eyes of Arizona Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett.
In the process of being routed by the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11, Brissett set an NFL record with 47 pass completions today.
Brissett, when speaking with reporters after the loss, says he couldn't care less.
"I'd throw for three yards and win, right now. I genuinely feel like that," said Brissett.
"... I promise you I couldn't care less about that part, man. I hope somebody breaks it tomorrow. I just want to win, like, whatever the case we got to do, whatever I got to do, like I said, I'd [happily] throw for three yards and we win. The never quit [mentality], I'm never gonna do that. That's just not even in my DNA. They'll have to drag me out before that happens."
Jacoby Brissett Again Impresses Despite Loss
Brissett's stat line of 47 of 57 attempts for 452 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions saw him finish with a passer rating of 96.8 on Sunday.
Week 11 became the first multi-interception game for Brissett since 2022 and just the fifth time he's done so in his career dating back to his rookie season in 2016.
He was also not sacked today.
"He probably won't be too happy about it. He's concerned about winning," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said when asked about Brissett's record-setting performance.
Arizona's 488 net yards is a season-high, far eclipsing their previous mark of 400 against the Indianapolis Colts. Brissett has been in charge of all but one of Arizona's top five offensive outputs this season.
Cardinals Have to Turn Things Around - Quickly
The Cardinals have now lost their last seven-of-eight games and quickly need to turn things around before their playoff hopes officially come to an end far sooner than anticipated.
"The mindset is to get an opportunity to come into the building the next day, you get to wake up - some people don't do that. You got to take advantage of the day and the next day, and then the next day that you get opportunity," Brissett continued.
"And hopefully the process helps you get the results you want. But sometimes it's just going back to the process."