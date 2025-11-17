Cardinals Sound Off After Setting Concerning Franchise Record
GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals' season now continues to spiral after yet another loss.
The San Francisco 49ers scored on the first official snap of the game and didn't look back, routing the Cardinals in 41-22 fashion. Arizona now drops to 3-7 on the year, and it was perhaps their most frustrating loss thanks to their self-induced wounds.
The Cardinals set a new franchise record with 17 penalties in a single game for 130 yards, a handful of which drew back some massive plays including a 60-yard touchdown run.
"It's a high-flight crew. I got to look at some of them. When we know how they're calling the game, we have to adjust in-game and not foul," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said of the officiating.
When asked if the penalties were a carryover from last week or due to a lack of focus or attention, Gannon quickly deflected and said:
"I think some of them are judgment, some are technique-related issues. They call what they call. That was a component of the game that we obviously did not do well of with that. We have to control more controllables that don't relate to penalties to give ourselves a chance to win. We did not do that."
After Gannon spoke at the podium it was Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett in front of media, who had to stop himself before drawing a fine from the league when commenting on the officiating:
"I don't know the words that you can use and not get fined, so I'll just ignore that and don't even comment on those," Brissett said before being asked about a handful of illegal shift penalties on his side of the ball.
"That was crazy. It was two times where I'm looking at us and I'm like, 'we're set,' and - I mean we got to just go back watch the film and try to figure out how to negate those. But, yeah, that was crazy," said Brissett.
For comparison, the 49ers were called for just one penalty for 15 yards.
"Clearly, clean it up. I mean, however you got clean up. It's like a stain, you try putting baking soda on it, you try putting club soda on it, you try washing it, you got to figure something out. It's the mindset of not quitting on the process and not quitting on the idea that we can clean it up," Brissett continued.
"I think that's what really cleans those things up. And then it just comes down to the execution of it. I'm not saying that we're not gonna fall again, because we probably are. But at the same time, you got to be man enough, you got to be strong enough to say I'm still putting my all into it and then the results are gonna be the results.
"Hopefully, sometimes the ball just bounce your way. Calls bounce your way. Things go your way. But like coach said, it's just getting off the mat."
Their season depends on doing just that.