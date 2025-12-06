Cardinals Speak Following Latest Kyler Murray Announcement

ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is done for the season.

Murray, who has been out since Week 6 due to a mid-foot sprain, was officially ruled out for the team's final five games by head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Murray's future is now heavily under scrutiny in the desert, as the Cardinals are heavily expected to explore moving on from the former No. 1 overall pick.

Cardinals React to Kyler Murray News

The day started with Jonathan Gannon personally telling reporters Murray would be done.

"Kyler will not play again this year. So he had some more tests done this week. Went out of state, got another opinion on it. It's not progressing where it's going to make sense that he can go. So he's going to be done for the year,"Gannon said on Friday.

"I just feel bad for the quarterback," Gannon continued. "He got hurt, and he wasn't healthy enough to play. So I mean, that's first and foremost. That's where I would leave it right now."

Speaking with reporters in the locker room after practice, Michael Wilson offered this (h/t Tyler Drake, Arizona Sports):

Cardinals WR Michael Wilson called losing QB Kyler Murray for the rest of 2025 a “tough blow.”



"I know for him and for us, we had a lot of expectations and high hopes … prior to this year about what we could accomplish as a team.



“Obviously, they paid him as a franchise guy… pic.twitter.com/ajgomcDnKz — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) December 5, 2025

"Kyler puts in a lot of work and is a valuable piece to this team and organization. Him not being able to be back in the saddle, it's a tough blow. I know for him and for us, we had a lot of expectations and high hopes and a lot of conversations prior to this year about what we could accomplish as a team. Obviously, they paid him as a franchise guy and he's shown that he can be that guy. I feel deeply for him."

What's Next for Kyler Murray?

The Cardinals still have five games left in the 2025 season, though they've already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Arizona will finish things out with Jacoby Brissett, who likely will be their starting quarterback in 2026, as he's under contract for one more season in the desert.

As for Murray, the Cardinals have his 2027 salary guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2026 league year (some time next March), so Arizona will surely have a resolution in place well before then.

Murray has just two years left on his contract with a team option for 2028, according to Spotrac.

