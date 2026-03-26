Cardinals Showing Interest in Strong NFL Draft LB

The Arizona Cardinals march into the closing stages of NFL Draft prep finalizing their prep, and perhaps Cincinnati Bearcats LB Jake Golday is a piece to that puzzle.

The Cardinals held a formal NFL Combine meeting with Golday back in Indianapolis, according to his interview with Draft On SI's Justin Melo:

"I met with the Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers, and a bunch of others. I’ve had so much fun getting in front of these coaches and amazing organizations," Golday said.

Golday initially began his career as an edge rusher at Central Arkansas before making the switch to off-ball linebacker. He then transferred to Cincinnati in 2024 with last season seeing his breakout season with 105 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

If he does make his way to the desert, it would clearly make him a long-term replacement for Wilson.

Where Jake Golday Could Fit

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) tackles BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 22, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Golday would be an interesting addition the Cardinals' linebacker room.

Veteran Mack Wilson Sr. has one starting spot already locked up while second-year player Cody Simon and free agent signing Jack Gibbens will compete for the other spot.

At this moment in time, Arizona's ILB room is already fairly stacked in terms of snaps and playing time, so if Golday does arrive to the desert, he'd have to beat out Simon to earn consistent reps.

However, it is notable Wilson is entering the final year of his contract with the Cardinals. Golday also is a similar mold to Wilson in terms of versatility as an off-ball linebacker and edge rusher.

Where Cardinals Would Have to Draft Jake Golday

Oct 12, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Jacurri Brown (11) looks to pass in front of Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) during the second half at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Golday is expected to be a Day 2 selection, so the Cardinals would have to utilize either their second or third-round pick on the inside linebacker.

He's earned pro comparisons to players such as Malik Harrison, Quay Walker, Nick Bolton and Edge Cooper thanks to his athleticism and versatility within the workings of a defensive front seven.

At this point in time, with the current depth in the room and other holes on the roster, Arizona may be better off heading a different direction — which isn't an indictment on him as a player but more so where the Cardinals are at roster-wise at this point in time.

Perhaps if Wilson or Gibbens weren't on the roster this would be more of a sensible move. But the aforementioned vets along with an eventual 2025 starter in Simon makes this a tough sell that early in the draft order.