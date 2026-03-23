Arizona Cardinals Meet With Local DB Ahead of NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals have met with NFL Draft and Arizona Wildcats safety Treydan Stukes, according to his interview with Draft On SI's Justin Melo.

"I’ve met with a good amount of teams. I had roughly 14 formal interviews at the NFL Combine, with teams like the San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders, both New York teams [Giants and Jets], and others," Stukes said.

"I’ve been on a few in-person visits already, with the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals, and I have a few more coming up. I’ve been excited to see these facilities and meet with these coaches."

The Cardinals lost Jalen Thompson to free agency but added safety Andrew Wingard. Along with Budda Baker, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and Kitan Crawford, the Cardinals do have a fairly top-heavy safety room.

However, Arizona strictly drafts off a "best player available" mantra, and if Stukes is indeed the guy, that won't stop general manager Monti Ossenfort from taking him.

Stukes, a team captain for Arizona, played six years of college football and would arrive to the league as one of the more older/experienced players in his class.

His NFL.com draft profile graded him out to eventually be an average starter:

"He communicates well from zone and works quickly from route to route. He has work to do in man coverage but possesses an excellent feel for disrupting catch-points at optimal angles despite a lack of ideal length. Stukes is an older prospect and has an ACL tear in his background (2024), but the football has a magnetic pull for him. Coaches will love his football character and versatility as a big nickelback or split safety."

Versatility is something that is coveted under Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, so perhaps Stukes could be in the cards — no pun intended.