Cardinals Can Shrink Jaguars’ Playoff Hopes in Week 12 Showdown
While the Arizona Cardinals' path to the postseason remains highly unlikely, they can be massive spoilers to the Jacksonville Jaguars' dreams moving into their Week 12 matchup.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Jaguars have among the highest stakes riding into Sunday with a 77% chance to make the postseason with a win and less than 50% odds with a loss.
The 6-4 Jaguars haven't made the postseason since 2022.
Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon knows it won't be easy, however.
Cardinals Know Jaguars Bring Massive Test to State Farm Stadium
“They played really well really from start to finish—all three phases. They've got a really good fourth down crew. It’s a big-time challenge for us," Gannon said of Jacksonville's win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
"Obviously, the quarterback’s playing extremely well. They can run it and then they throw it all over the yard. Defensively, they’re top three in takeaways in the NFL. Huge piece to why they're at where they're at. They've got rushers, they've got good coverage players. I think (Jaguars Defensive Coordinator) Anthony Campanile does a really good job as their DC. They're playing well, there's no doubt. Big time challenge.”
Jacksonville likes to control the game on the ground, ranking eighth in offensive yards per game on the ground while being second in defensive rushing yards allowed in the NFL. They're also second in takeaways.
"I truly believe they're playing good defense right now and they're taking the ball away. Certain games look a little bit different (but) that's why I think Anthony's doing a really good job of how they choose to defend certain people," Gannon continued.
"You can tell kind of the flavor of the week a little bit in my opinion, and they've had guys in and out of lineup too. We just have to have what we want to try to attack, and then when they throw some curve balls, have some adjustments ready.”
Cardinals' Playoff Path is Difficult
According to The Athletic's playoff simulator, the Cardinals have less than a one percent chance to make the postseason.
It would take a four-game winning streak from Arizona to get that number to three percent.
Completely winning out the rest of their schedule pushes the Cardinals to 50% odds.