Huge Boost for Cardinals: Rookie Standout Makes Practice Return
Arizona Cardinals CB Will Johnson is back at practice ahead of their Week 12 prep for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Johnson, dealing with a back and hip injury that's kept him out since their Monday Night Football game in Dallas, missed practice on Wednesday but was present today.
Will Hernandez was also present according to Tyler Drake while Jonah Williams, Kelvin Beachum, Rabbit Taylor-Demerson and Baron Browning were absent for a second consecutive day.
Johnson will likely be marked as a limited participant on today's injury report.
Will Johnson's Absence Has Been Huge
Johnson, the team's second-round pick this past draft, has already emerged as one of their best cornerbacks next to Garrett Williams.
Despite playing in just six games, Johnson has six passes defended with one fumble forced and 19 tackles.
His Pro Football Focus grade of 75.5 ranks eighth among all NFL corners.
“He’s done a good job. He's had his fair share of mistakes just like all of us, but I think he's improving every week and he's working on some things in his game," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said of Johnson previously this season.
"I look forward to him improving and playing winning football for us really.”
Cardinals' Defense is Struggling
Johnson's length and ball-skills made him a potential top 15 pick in the draft before long-term concerns surrounding his knee saw him slide into the second round.
Johnson, when he's played, has been every bit as advertised in a Cardinals defense that's struggled to meet lofty expectations this season.
However Johnson isn't the only corner to have been hit with the injury bug - as Williams and Max Melton have also battled to stay healthy after the Cardinals lost Sean Murphy-Bunting and Starling Thomas before the year even started.
Arizona's defense is fresh off consecutive 40-point performances allowed.
“We have to play better in the red zone," Gannon said of the defense.
"I think they were four of five in the red zone off the top of my head. I talked to the defense today. We had a lot of short fields and that's what I say about complimentary football. They know they have to go out there and defend."
A healthy Johnson would go a long way in ensuring that doesn't happen again.
And while the jury is still out on his return moving into Week 12, his participation today is undoubtedly a strong step in the right direction.