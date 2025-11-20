All Cardinals

Huge Boost for Cardinals: Rookie Standout Makes Practice Return

The Arizona Cardinals could get their second-round pick back this week, which is much needed for their defense.

Donnie Druin

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson (0) is introduced before their game against the Carolina Panthers at State Farm Stadium on Sept 14, 2025.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson (0) is introduced before their game against the Carolina Panthers at State Farm Stadium on Sept 14, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Arizona Cardinals CB Will Johnson is back at practice ahead of their Week 12 prep for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Johnson, dealing with a back and hip injury that's kept him out since their Monday Night Football game in Dallas, missed practice on Wednesday but was present today.

Will Hernandez was also present according to Tyler Drake while Jonah Williams, Kelvin Beachum, Rabbit Taylor-Demerson and Baron Browning were absent for a second consecutive day.

Johnson will likely be marked as a limited participant on today's injury report.

Will Johnson's Absence Has Been Huge

Johnson, the team's second-round pick this past draft, has already emerged as one of their best cornerbacks next to Garrett Williams.

Despite playing in just six games, Johnson has six passes defended with one fumble forced and 19 tackles.

His Pro Football Focus grade of 75.5 ranks eighth among all NFL corners.

“He’s done a good job. He's had his fair share of mistakes just like all of us, but I think he's improving every week and he's working on some things in his game," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said of Johnson previously this season.

"I look forward to him improving and playing winning football for us really.”

Cardinals' Defense is Struggling

Johnson's length and ball-skills made him a potential top 15 pick in the draft before long-term concerns surrounding his knee saw him slide into the second round.

Johnson, when he's played, has been every bit as advertised in a Cardinals defense that's struggled to meet lofty expectations this season.

However Johnson isn't the only corner to have been hit with the injury bug - as Williams and Max Melton have also battled to stay healthy after the Cardinals lost Sean Murphy-Bunting and Starling Thomas before the year even started.

Arizona's defense is fresh off consecutive 40-point performances allowed.

“We have to play better in the red zone," Gannon said of the defense.

"I think they were four of five in the red zone off the top of my head. I talked to the defense today. We had a lot of short fields and that's what I say about complimentary football. They know they have to go out there and defend."

A healthy Johnson would go a long way in ensuring that doesn't happen again.

And while the jury is still out on his return moving into Week 12, his participation today is undoubtedly a strong step in the right direction.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News

feed

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News