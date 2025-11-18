Cardinals' Latest Loss Sparks Serious Questions About Jonathan Gannon
On Sunday at State Farm Stadium, the Arizona Cardinals outgained the San Francisco 49ers 488 to 281 in yardage.
That's over a 200-yard difference, and yet the Cardinals lost to the 49ers.
Based on the yardage battle, it’s clear the 49ers weren’t dominant, so how could’ve the Cardinals lost, and how could they have lost by 19 points?
The answer is simple: they beat themselves.
The 17 penalties called on Arizona were the most in franchise history, but it wasn’t just the plethora of flags that were thrown on the Cardinals: they were playing undisciplined football to the fullest extent of the word.
And that falls on coaching. Jonathan Gannon has said time and time again: “It’s on me,” and he’s right.
It was no different this time around, as he mentioned his team got out-coached by Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers. It was a similar outcome compared to last week against the Seahawks, and Gannon had the same, frustrating message the week prior as well.
“I'm the head coach and I'm obviously not doing a good enough job right now” he said.
Gannon admits Cardinals beat themselves
While it was obvious to anyone watching, Gannon made it a point to explain that his team beat themselves against San Francisco. With a record-breaking performance by quarterback Jacoby Brissett, the Cardinals still lost handily, and it was because of their composure throughout the game.
“I think we beat ourselves. Anytime we had chances to get back in the game whether it be the start of the game, in the first half or second half, we’re beating ourselves right now” Gannon explained postgame.
It’s one thing to admit the Cardinals were self-destructive, but it makes you wonder: why wasn’t Gannon able to make adjustments after Arizona’s performance last week in Seattle?
To make things worse, Gannon knew he had to make adjustments, and yet his team didn’t seem to show that on the field. Following the loss, Gannon mentioned he knew his team had to be cautious with penalties due to what he called a “high flag crew” officiating the game, and yet, Arizona had its most penalties in its 100-plus year history.
“When we know how they’re calling the game, we have to adjust in game and not foul” he added.
These adjustments weren’t made, and several drives were cut short as a result of penalties backing the offense up.
With a historically great performance from Brissett, the Cardinals had a golden opportunity to pick up a divisional win, but they squandered it horribly.
Gannon’s career record against the NFC West is now 3-13, and serious questions have popped up regarding his future with the Cardinals.
Is it a coaching issue?
With so many penalties, and sloppy football becoming the new normal for the Cardinals, the first instinct is to blame the coaching staff, and for good reason.
This staff has had major issues over the last three years, but after an 8-9 record last year, many believed this could be the year Arizona finally gets over the hump. Even if they didn’t win the division, the general consensus was the Cardinals could seriously contend for a playoff spot.
Well, 10 games in, that couldn’t be further from the case. It looks like Arizona will be fighting for a top pick in the NFL Draft instead of being in the playoff hunt.
And it’s because of a lack of execution the Cardinals are in this situation.
“We’re losing the ball. We’re giving short fields up. We get people behind the sticks and we don’t win third down. We get in the red zone and we don’t make them kick field goals. That’s a recipe to give up a lot of points” Gannon said after losing to the Niners.
The defeat to San Francisco is just the latest example, as games like these have become commonplace for the Cardinals. Frustration is the default emotion among the Red Sea, and many are calling for Gannon and his staff to be let go.
With mental mistakes littering each week, the current coaching staff might be on its way out, as with a 3-13 division record, and an 0-4 mark this season, owner Michael Bidwill can’t be complacent with these kinds of results.
When you have a talented roster and a quarterback who threw for over 450 yards, you should win, but the Cardinals didn’t on Sunday. They showed their weaknesses don’t lie in pure skill, but in the basic fundamentals.
That’s the coach's fault.
“That falls on me and we have to do a better job collectively” Gannon mentioned.
The Cardinals' head coach may admit to it, but it’s up to Bidwill and the rest of Cardinals brass to act on it.
It might be time for change, as disappointing losses mount and the Cardinals have remained as the laughingstock of the NFC West.