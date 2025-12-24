Cardinals Sign Former Steelers QB

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have brought on former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Logan Woodside to their practice squad, the team announced in a handful of roster moves on Wednesday.

The Cardinals recently lost practice squad quarterback Jeff Driskel, who was signed to the active roster of the Washington Commanders.

Woodside, initially drafted in 2018, spent the first part of this season with the Steelers before he was released in late October. He's appeared in 13 career NFL games with stints in Tennessee, Cincinnati, and Atlanta as well -- mostly as a practice squad guy.

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort has prior working experience with Woodside, as Ossenfort was in Tennessee's front office when Woodside played a total of eleven games for the Titans between 2020-21.

More on Woodside, per the team's Media Relations Dept.:

"Woodside (6-2, 201) has played 13 games in his career with Atlanta (2022-23) and Tennessee (2020-21), completing four-of-seven passes for 34 yards. He has also spent time with Cincinnati and Pittsburgh after entering the league with the Bengals as a seventh-round selection (249thoverall) in the 2018 NFL Draft from Toledo. Woodside was on the Steelers practice squad earlier this season after spending preseason with Pittsburgh. He spent the 2024 season on Cincinnati’s practice squad. Woodside appeared in 43 games at Toledo and completed 759 passes for 10,514 yards and 93 touchdowns."

Arizona also activated veteran defensive end L.J. Collier from injured reserve and waived safety Patrick McMorris off the practice squad to make room for Woodside.

Yesterday, the Cardinals added a new kicker among other practice squad moves -- you can read more about those here.

The Cardinals have just two games remaining in a 2025 season that's seen some massive roster turnover, though head coach Jonathan Gannon says all guys are properly vetted and stamped ahead of arriving to the desert.

"They know what it means to be on a roster right now. But the challenge is ... just getting acclimated with all the things that we do here," said Gannon.

"Not just the x and o's, but all the other standard operating procedures, as I would call them. But they're vetted pretty heavily for them to walk in the building, to get in this building. So I feel good about all of them, they've all done a good job."

Woodside will be the No. 3 quarterback on the depth chart to Jacoby Brissett and Kedon Sloves to finish out the season.