Cardinals Starting OL Done For Season
TEMPE -- The Arizona Cardinals are placing starting right tackle Jonah Williams injured reserve, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.
Williams suffered a shoulder injury and will need surgery.
"He's a starter, good player. He wasn't gonna be able to play the rest of the year. Needs to have surgery," said Gannon.
Williams is on the final season of a two-year, $30 million contract. He's likely played his final down as a Cardinal.
More on How Jonah Williams' Departure Impacts Cardinals
Williams was also on injured reserve in 2024 with a knee injury. He played 15 total games for Arizona across his two seasons.
Unfortunately, Williams failed to live up to the billing of a premier tackle opposite of Paris Johnson Jr. in the desert. His Pro Football Focus grade of 55.9 ranked 62nd out of 76 NFL tackles.
With Kelvin Beachum also questionable this week - the Cardinals could rely on rookie tackle Josh Fryar against Jacksonville.
"I thought he did a good job. Thought he did a good job. He's a guy that's really improved his game," Gannon said of the rookie Fryar.
"For the first month or so, he's been on the look [scout] team, but we do a lot of twos versus ones so he's blocking good players. I think he's continued to get better. Player development never stops, even during the season. He's a guy that's continued to improve his game.'
Fryar went undrafted this past offseason and could potentially make his first NFL start after filling in for the Cardinals last week.
"His brain, he's really smart, and then he kind of knows his style, knows his strengths, knows his weaknesses, and plays to them," Gannon said of Fryar.
"Again, it's a guy that has really done a good job of improving his game since he's been here, and the more reps he gets, the better he's going to be."
The Cardinals move into Week 12 absolutely needing a win to avoid falling to 3-8 on the season. Jacksonville, meanwhile, is 6-4 entering Sunday's contest at State Farm Stadium.
Arizona isn't in literal must-win territory, though it's getting fairly close.
Now, they'll have to do so without a starter - though it's fair to say Williams wasn't exactly playing up to par prior to the injury.
We'll know more about other injured Cardinals later today when the final injury report drops.