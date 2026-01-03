Cardinals Player Pushes Back on Jonathan Gannon Hot Seat Rumors

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals move into the final week of the season with massive decisions looming that will not only impact 2026, but the overall direction of the franchise as well.

The Cardinals' 3-13 season has put nearly everybody's job on the line, which includes head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Gannon's third year in the desert was supposed to be his best, as Arizona loaded up talent over the offseason with playoffs in mind.

Instead, a simple mix of poor play, coaching and injuries quickly sent 2025 sideways with no hope of return.

Now, chatter around Gannon's job is reaching an all-time high -- though one veteran Cardinals player is sticking up for his coach.

Cardinals Player: Jonathan Gannon Is Right Man For The Job

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon during action against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 7, 2025, in Glendale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Appearing on PHNX Cardinals, offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum was asked why Gannon's the right guy for the job:

"I think at the end of the day, and I told him this not so long ago, but from a culture standpoint -- I know results don't always lend itself to what culture really looks like. But considering where we're at as a team right now, considering the roster that we have at the moment, considering how many people on the roster are on IR [injured reserve], he's kept this culture intact," Beachum said.

"There's been no quit, there's been no ill will, there's been no no-shows, people not coming to lifts, people not showing up to meetings and people being disrespectful of just the love of the game. He's done a really good job of making sure that the culture has stayed intact. And I think considering where we are, he's the right man for the job. The thing is, we got to find a way to make sure that we have the pieces that are necessary to win games.

"At the end of the day, it's a quarterback-driven league. You got to have an offense that can put up points. You got to have a defense that can stop folks. We just haven't done that consistently enough throughout the year to put ourselves in a winning situation. So it's both players and coaches. It's not just one person that you look to. And I know the buck starts at the top and then it rolls down, you know, crap rolls downhill, I get that. But at the same time, I think JG has done a really good job of putting us in a situation to be successful.

"And I think there's more ownership that needs to be put on the players than just one individual when you look at the totality of the season. It's a team game. It's a team game from top to bottom from an organizational standpoint. So it's not just one person that you look at as the reason why the season is what it is, you got to get to look at things in totality."

