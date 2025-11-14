Final Cardinals-49ers Injury Report Is Even Uglier Than Expected
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have a whopping seven players out with six more questionable ahead of Week 11's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
For the Cardinals, all of Marvin Harrison Jr. (illness), Will Johnson (back/hip), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle), Jonah Williams (shoulder), Mack Wilson (ribs), Baron Browning (concussion) and Hayden Conner (knee) are out.
Conner, who had his 21-day practice window opened as he returns from injured reserve, is the only player who practiced at all this week out of the bunch.
Meanwhile, Arizona is listing Will Hernandez (knee), Bam Knight (ankle), Walter Nolen III (knee), BJ Ojulari (knee), Darius Robinson (groin) and Kelvin Beachum (rest/groin) as questionable.
Players such as Xavier Weaver (ankle), Bilal Nichols (personal), Josh Sweat (rest/knee), Evan Brown (foot), Max Melton (concussion) are cleared and removed from the injury report this week.
As for San Francisco, the 49ers are only listing Deommodore Lenoir as questionable with a calf injury.
All others, including Alfred Collins (hip), Ricky Pearsall (knee), Dee Winters (knee), Mac Jones (knee), Christian McCaffrey (rest), Trent Williams (rest) and Brock Purdy (knee) were given the green light for this week.
The Cardinals and 49ers will both have the opportunity to elevate two practice squad players over the weekend while final inactives will be due 90 minutes prior to kickoff on Sunday, where action is slated to begin at 2:05 PM MST in State Farm Stadium.
What Cardinals Are Saying About 49ers
HC Jonathan Gannon on 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey:
“Tough because they deploy him a bunch of different ways. Obviously, they hand him the ball and then in the passing game, they force you to have different people on him by the way (that) they deploy him in the formations and the personnels and all that.
"He is a really good player. It's one thing for an option route, but an option route the way he runs (it), it's tough. He is a premier player, there's no doubt. We have to do a really good job. He's getting a lot of touches in the run and pass game. He can definitely win the game for them if he needs to -- we can't allow that to happen.”
What 49ers Are Saying About Cardinals
Kyle Shanahan on Arizona's record (h/t 49ers On SI):
“I think they’ve got a really good defense. I think they’ve got a really good team, I've been in their situation before. I remember, I think they tied a record or one that we had or my first year here as head coach when we lost five games by field goal or less in a row.
"I saw that same thing happen to them. I think they're a team that could be sitting here very easily with the exact same record as us, if not better.”