Cardinals Lose Top Offensive Lineman to Injured Reserve

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals move into their final two games of the 2025 season with their top offensive lineman sidelined.

Offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. is heading to injured reserve after suffering a PCL sprain. Johnson will not be eligible to play in either of Arizona's final two games.

In corresponding moves ahead of their Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cardinals also announced the signing of DL Zach Carter to active roster while also elevating CB Jaden Davis and WR Steven Sims from practice squad.

This marks the second consecutive season Johnson ends a season on injured reserve. He's nearly been voted as a Pro Bowler in both 2024 and 2025.

Unfortunately, that's been business as usual for a Cardinals team that's suffered an eye-opening amount of injuries at practically every position group. Johnson also joins offensive line starters in Will Hernandez and Jonah Williams on injured reserve.

The Cardinals have used 80+ players through Week 16, the most out of any team in the NFL.

“Yeah, it's a challenge. But again, I think that's our job as coaches to make sure we're putting them in the right positions and guys have to go in and play," head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters this week.

"... This year (is) a little bit unique (compared to) our first two years (because) we've had a lot more guys have to play. That's something that we've had to deal with, but you have to put them in positions, you have to develop them and they have to go out and play well. That's our job.”

Johnson is eligible for a potential contract extension next offseason, where he hopes to become one of the league's highest-paid tackles.

"That's kind of what comes with being one of the best left tackles in the game," Johnson said earlier in the year.

"Defensive ends are making $40 million a year, and you're going to need $40 million people to block them, ...When I watch my tape and it's not looking like a $40 million-a-year man, then I need to get back to my fundamentals. I need to get back to this. I need to get back to that."

Kelvin Beachum and Josh Fryar are likely to anchor Arizona's tackle spots for their final two games.

Johnson, the team's sixth overall pick in 2023, has lived up to the hype as a franchise tackle and should anchor Arizona's left side of the line for years to come.

It will be interesting to see how consecutive season-ending injuries impact negotiations between the Cardinals and Johnson.

