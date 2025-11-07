Cardinals Suffer Major Setback on Injury Report vs Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals didn't get any good news on their Thursday injury report ahead of Week 10's battle against the Seattle Seahawks.
Star rookie cornerback Will Johnson was downgraded to a non-participant on Thursday as he's dealing with a back/hip injury. He joins Mack Wilson (ribs) and Max Melton (concussion) as DNP's on Thursday.
Wilson/Melton haven't practiced for a second straight day, spelling bad news for the Cardinals moving into Friday. Arizona now faces the reality of being down multiple key defensive starters on the road, barring any strong positive developments tomorrow morning.
Kelvin Beachum returned from his vet day off yesterday and was a full participant - all others were limited for a second straight day, which includes Budda Baker.
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report vs Seattle Seahawks
DNP - Max Melton (concussion), Mack Wilson Sr. (ribs), Will Johnson (back/hip)
Limited - Budda Baker (hamstring), Kei'Trel Clark (ankle), Kitan Crawford (hamstring), Will Hernandez (knee), Zay Jones (knee), BJ Ojulari (knee), Xavier Weaver (ankle)
Full - Kelvin Beachum (rest)
Seattle Seahawks Week 10 Injury Report
As for Seattle, Cooper Kupp was upgraded to a limited participant after not practicing Wednesday while Tory Horton was absent. Every other Seahawks player carried the same status to Thursday.
DNP - Jake Bobo (calf), Josh Jobe (concussion), Dareke Young (quad), Tory Horton (groin)
Limited - A.J. Barner (calf), Ernest Jones (knee), Cooper Kupp (hamstring/heel)
Full - Elijah Arroyo (elbow), Christian Haynes (pec), Jarran Reed (wrist)
Cardinals Seek Revenge vs Seahawks
The Cardinals dropped their first meeting against Seattle on Thursday Night Football back in Week 4, though some hefty changes have been made to Arizona - especially on the offensive side of the ball.
Jacoby Brissett now has full command of the Cardinals' starting quarterback position thanks to a mix of strong play and an injured Kyler Murray, who is now out for a minimum of four weeks.
It will be interesting to see how different the second matchup is in terms of game plan, though Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon knows a tough test awaits in Seattle, who lead the NFC West at 6-2.
"We're doing the things that are needed to move the ball, stay on the field and score points. That's been good to see because we've put up some numbers here now that you would say that you should have a chance to win the game when you put up the points we've been putting up," Gannon told reporters.
"With saying that, this week's going to be a new challenge. In my opinion, the tape that I've watched so far, this is the best defense that we've played. It'll be a big-time challenge, especially at their place.”
Both teams will practice tomorrow before revealing game statuses such as out, questionable and doubtful.