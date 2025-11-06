All Cardinals

Budda Baker Headlines Stacked Cardinals-Seahawks Injury Report

The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks both see some major names on the first injury report of Week 10.

Donnie Druin

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) celebrates a defensive stop against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 25, 2025.
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) celebrates a defensive stop against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 25, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks have revealed their first injury reports of Week 10.

Both teams held walk-throughs, so these are just estimations.

Arizona Cardinals Week 10 Injury Report

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Bake
Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) recovers a fumble against Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) in the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

DNP - Kelvin Beachum (rest), Max Melton (concussion), Mack Wilson Sr. (ribs)

Limited - Budda Baker (hamstring), Kei'Trel Clark (ankle), Kitan Crawford (hamstring), Will Hernandez (knee), Will Johnson (back/hip), Zay Jones (knee), BJ Ojulari (knee), Xavier Weaver (ankle)

The Cardinals put Kyler Murray on injured reserve today, you can read more about that here.

Seattle Seahawks Week 10 Injury Report

Seattle Seahawks WR Jake Bob
Oct 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) wearing the Seahawks throw back helmet prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

DNP - Jake Bobo (calf), Josh Jobe (concussion), Cooper Kupp (hamstring/heel), Dareke Young (quad)

Limited - A.J. Barner (calf), Ernest Jones (knee)

Full - Elijah Arroyo (elbow), Christian haynes (pec), Tory Horton (groin), Jarran Reed (wrist)

Cardinals Hope to Parlay Momentum

The Cardinals stopped a five-game skid with a win on Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys last week.

Can they keep momentum?

"I know it’s a results business, but you can (only) control what you can control. If you're chasing results, a lot of times you don't get the process that you want," said Gannon.

"Yes, it feels good to win. I'm proud of those guys (and) I'm proud of everyone in that building, but the fact of the matter is (that) we're still in the hole and going to play probably the best team in the NFL right now. You just have to reset every day, every week and put your best foot forward. I'm convicted that how we operate in this building we can win more games.

"You just have to stick to it and keep doing it at a high level as best as you can do it.”

The Cardinals hope they can get revenge on Seattle after the Seahawks previously defeated Arizona on Thursday Night Football back in Week 4.

Jacoby Brissett will be under center this time around, which can change how the Cardinals' offense attacks.

"I do like how we're operating as an offense. In my mind, I take all the variables that I have to make a decision and make the decision when I need to. I think we're doing a pretty good job on offense. I like what the offense is doing right now," Gannon continued.

"... With saying that, this week's going to be a new challenge. In my opinion, the tape that I've watched so far, this is the best defense that we've played. It'll be a big-time challenge, especially at their place.”

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News