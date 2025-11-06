Budda Baker Headlines Stacked Cardinals-Seahawks Injury Report
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks have revealed their first injury reports of Week 10.
Both teams held walk-throughs, so these are just estimations.
Arizona Cardinals Week 10 Injury Report
DNP - Kelvin Beachum (rest), Max Melton (concussion), Mack Wilson Sr. (ribs)
Limited - Budda Baker (hamstring), Kei'Trel Clark (ankle), Kitan Crawford (hamstring), Will Hernandez (knee), Will Johnson (back/hip), Zay Jones (knee), BJ Ojulari (knee), Xavier Weaver (ankle)
The Cardinals put Kyler Murray on injured reserve today, you can read more about that here.
Seattle Seahawks Week 10 Injury Report
DNP - Jake Bobo (calf), Josh Jobe (concussion), Cooper Kupp (hamstring/heel), Dareke Young (quad)
Limited - A.J. Barner (calf), Ernest Jones (knee)
Full - Elijah Arroyo (elbow), Christian haynes (pec), Tory Horton (groin), Jarran Reed (wrist)
Cardinals Hope to Parlay Momentum
The Cardinals stopped a five-game skid with a win on Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys last week.
Can they keep momentum?
"I know it’s a results business, but you can (only) control what you can control. If you're chasing results, a lot of times you don't get the process that you want," said Gannon.
"Yes, it feels good to win. I'm proud of those guys (and) I'm proud of everyone in that building, but the fact of the matter is (that) we're still in the hole and going to play probably the best team in the NFL right now. You just have to reset every day, every week and put your best foot forward. I'm convicted that how we operate in this building we can win more games.
"You just have to stick to it and keep doing it at a high level as best as you can do it.”
The Cardinals hope they can get revenge on Seattle after the Seahawks previously defeated Arizona on Thursday Night Football back in Week 4.
Jacoby Brissett will be under center this time around, which can change how the Cardinals' offense attacks.
"I do like how we're operating as an offense. In my mind, I take all the variables that I have to make a decision and make the decision when I need to. I think we're doing a pretty good job on offense. I like what the offense is doing right now," Gannon continued.
"... With saying that, this week's going to be a new challenge. In my opinion, the tape that I've watched so far, this is the best defense that we've played. It'll be a big-time challenge, especially at their place.”